Joe Carroll [file photo]. Bryan Keane/INPHO
At The Helm

All-Ireland-winning minor manager named as new Cork ladies boss

Joe Carroll takes over from Shane Ronayne.
10.43pm, 21 Oct 2024
ALL-IRELAND-WINNING minor manager Joe Carroll has been announced as new the Cork ladies boss following a county board meeting this evening.

Carroll, who delivered an All-Ireland minor title with Cork in 2022, will replace Shane Ronayne following his departure from the position in August. Brian McCarthy, Anne O’Grady, and Tadgh Buckley have all been added to his backroom team. Carroll was previously a member of John Cleary’s minor backroom team in 2018 and 2019 before subsequently becoming the manager.

He guided the county to back-to-back Munster titles in 2021 and 2022 as well as their All-Ireland success, but was not reappointed to the position in 2023. 

Carroll was in charge of the Éire Óg team who contested the last two senior county finals in Cork. They were defeated by Mourneabbey last year, and lost out to Aghada at the weekend following a free shootout.

Cork were relegated from Division 1 this year, dropping to the second tier for the first time since 2003. But they recovered in the championship by reaching the All-Ireland semi-finals where they were defeated by Galway.

Author
Sinead Farrell
