'Outstanding' Joe McCarthy rises to the occasion in Marseille

IRELAND CAPTAIN PETER O’Mahony praised the performance of Joe McCarthy after the Leinster lock marked his first Six Nations start with a statement Player of the Match display in Marseille.

The second row was at the heart of a seriously impressive shift from the Ireland pack, his physicality and relentless workrate a key factor as Ireland stormed to a record 38-17 win in France.

“He had some great moments in the game and the moments you need to get rid of, he did that,” O’Mahony said.

“He moved on from, you know, he had a penalty in the second half but just got on with the game and continued to get better and better.

Ireland captain Peter O'Mahony. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“That’s something we have to hang our hat on at the moment and you saw it from young guys and old guys alike, just playing the game and and I thought he was outstanding tonight.”

“It’s never easy in France,” said McCarthy.

“We didn’t probably expect to get such a high score but we’re really happy. The atmosphere is mental. It was a fantastic team performance.”

McCarthy was one of three Ireland players winning their first Six Nations start, with out-half Jack Crowley and winger Calvin Nash also playing their part on a memorable night in Marseille.

“Obviously delighted for them but it’s not something that surprises us as a group because these lads have been involved in and around the group for a number of years,” said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Some have been waiting for their chance, some have played so well that you can’t keep them out of the squad.

“The best thing about this team at this moment in time is exactly that, it’s a team, and we all pull in the right direction so therefore it doesn’t matter whether you’re Pete touching 42, 43 or you’re young Joe McCarthy who’s a young buck trying to make his way.

“Everyone is in the same boat, pulling in the same direction, so it doesn’t surprise me that those young guys or the inexperienced guys have performed, because they tend to feel comfortable within their own skin within the environment.”

Nash scored Ireland’s third try with a good finish in the corner, while Crowley shrugged off some early errors in the first half with impressive self-confidence, producing two lovely delayed passes which led to tries in the first half before a more settled display in the second 40, nailing two difficult conversions from the sideline on a night where he scored 13 points off the tee.

“He typifies exactly what we’re talking about,” Farrell said.

“There’s no doubt that a young kid playing in a position like Jack is at ’10’ with the responsibility of that but then obviously all week, and rightly so, everyone was talking about how were we going to deal without having Johnny at the helm, and Jack was going to be the first one to have a shot at filling the shoes.

“It definitely creeps in. You’d be a liar if you said it didn’t but he gains his strength from knowing that his teammates are prepared and there to help. I thought his composure at the line was great. He made some really nice decisions and some poor ones as well, and he’ll know that more than anyone else.

“The strength of character in regard to his goal-kicking when he missed the one in front, albeit from a longer distance, to then knock two on the trot over from the sideline showed immense character really.

“So, it’s a good start for him, it’s a good start for us as a team and hopefully he’ll get better and we’ll benefit from that as well.”