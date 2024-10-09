Champions Offaly and runners-up Laois dominate Joe McDonagh Team of the Year

THE JOE MCDONAGH Cup Team of the Year for 2024 has been announced.

Finalists Offaly and Laois dominate the selection, with six players from each county included.

They contested a thrilling final in Croke Park last June, with Offaly crowned champions for the first time after their 2-23 to 0-26 win.

Advertisement

🥁 The 2024 Joe McDonagh Team of the Year is here!



Comhghairdeas leo 👏 pic.twitter.com/b8F1GDViUp — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 9, 2024

Kerry, Westmeath and Down players complete the selection, with the awards to be distributed at a gala black-tie event at Croke Park on Friday night. The Champion 15 team and Tailteann Cup Team of the Year will also be recognised.

The Joe McDonagh Cup honours Galway’s former hurling All-Star, All-Ireland winner and GAA President from 1997-2000, who passed away in 2016, aged 63.

Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year 2024

1. Enda Rowland (Laois)

2. Diarmuid Conway (Laois), 3. Ciarán Burke (Offaly), 4. Ben Conneely (Offaly)

5. Pádraig Delaney (Laois), 6. Cillian Kiely (Offaly), 7. Fionán Mackessy (Kerry)

8. Paddy Purcell (Laois), 9. Aidan Corby (Laois)

10. Aaron Dunphy (Laois), 11. Killian Doyle (Westmeath), 12. Killian Sampson (Offaly)

13. Charlie Mitchell (Offaly), 14. Brian Duignan (Offaly), 15. Daithí Sands (Down).