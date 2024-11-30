Schmidt: 'I've felt the same warmth that I felt for 10 years here'

JOE SCHMIDT’S WEEK got off to a strange start. Coming back to Ireland for the first time as an opposition head coach was always going to stir the emotions, and his Australia players were well aware of how much today’s meeting with Ireland would mean to the New Zealander.

A colourful encounter on the flight over eased any tension.

“It’s been a bit embarrassing,” Schmidt admitted.

“The boys have been giving me a hard time. We got on a plane and took a selfie with these ladies and one of them turned around when we were all boarded and yelled down to me that there was a spare seat up next to her. The boys thought that was hilarious. I’ve copped it from them.”

That’s been the story of his week. Everywhere he went, Schmidt has been in demand.

“I’ve felt the same warmth that I felt for 10 years here,” Schmidt continued.

“My family were incredibly well looked after here. I think they talk about Dublin and how some kids stay at home forever, ours just stayed long enough for us to leave.

My daughter is here, I think my son will end up shifting back here with his Irish wife and I think we’ll continue to be very much a split family with a very heavy Irish and Kiwi influence, and currently an Aussie intention to keep improving.”

Schmidt was proud of his team’s efforts in defeat today. They are still only in the early stages of their journey under the former Ireland head coach, with next summer’s Lions tour the point they’re aiming for. Nine of their starting XV in Dublin had less than 30 caps to their name.

“I thought they demonstrated a level of grit that you need if you’re going to be competitive with the Lions and competitive with Ireland, number two team in the world, and I think we made them work pretty hard tonight to get the win,” Schmidt said.

“We’d love to have got into the mix and got the W ourselves, but at the same time, I think from where we started at the end of last November when the boys came back after their break post the World Cup, to where we are now, I think there’s a bit more confidence in what they’re delivering. “They’re a little bit more connected, and there’s still a bit of growth to go, I’m hoping.”

His team led by eight points at the break, but were outscored 17-11 in the second 40.

Schmidt caught up with Andy Farrell before the game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“In the second half, probably my one disappointment around the game is that I felt we got quite conservative. When you do that against Ireland, and you’re hanging on, and you’ve got a four-point lead and you’re hoping that’s enough, I just think we tried to do that from too far out, started kicking it back or kicking it out, giving them a set-piece to launch from.

“I don’t know what the territory and possession stats were, but we were having to work very, very hard.”

All said, the progress we’ve seen from this Australia side suggest next year’s Lions tour won’t be the damp squib some were fearing just a few shorts months ago.

Schmidt knows his team aren’t quite there yet, but is confident they will be ready to compete next summer.

I think and I hope our supporters and supporters of the Lions can see enough in what we’ve delivered in these last four weeks to think that they’re going to be entertained and that it’s going to be a contest.

“We’ve still got some work to do for sure and I felt that there were times tonight where we’ve still got some guys who’ve only played a couple of Tests and they’re still learning. They’re not going to get a lot of learning as far as Test matches are concerned next year, but the Super Rugby window will be great for them to build again.

“I’ve got to say the Super Rugby coaches, I talk to them often and we’re going to try to keep building that momentum. By the time the Lions arrive, I’m hoping next July that you’ll see a Wallaby team worthy of taking them on head on.”

Schmidt clearly enjoyed his week back in Dublin, a place he called home for 10 years. He became an Irish citizen back in 2015 but admitted he didn’t get around to casting his vote in yesterday’s general election.

“I was talking to the bus driver (yesterday) and I said, maybe drop me off and I’ll have a vote. I was talking to Tommy Bowe on Wednesday, he does the breakfast TV and I was trying to get some intel from him on who I should vote for. I knew by the time I was done talking to him that I shouldn’t vote.

“No, I didn’t vote. I almost fell into the (Irish) national anthem but I stuck with Australia fair so, yeah, it’s a very good performance.

“From a year last year when Portugal and Georgia were the only scalps and a number of losses in and around that, the disappointment of missing out on the play-off stages of the World Cup, I’m heartened by where we’ve got to, and determined by what is in front of us.”