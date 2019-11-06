Joe Schmidt to publish autobiography later this month

JOE SCHMIDT’S AUTOBIOGRAPHY ‘Ordinary Joe’ will be released this month.

The book, which the former Ireland rugby coach wrote himself, will be published by Penguin Ireland on Thursday, 21 November.

‘I was hesitant about putting my memories and thoughts into words but was encouraged to do so by a number of people close to me,” said Schmidt.

“I’m an accidental coach and feel incredibly lucky to have worked alongside great people and to have had the opportunities that I’ve had. Coaching in New Zealand, France and Ireland has been both challenging and rewarding, but the support from everyone and particularly the fans has been phenomenal. It is something I really appreciate.”

Ordinary Joe will delve into the coach’s ‘life and influences: the experiences and management ideas that made him the coach, and the man that he is today. Also including his diaries of the 2018 Grand Slam and 2019 Rugby World Cup, it provides a brilliantly intimate insight into the stresses and joys of coaching a national team in victory and defeat.’

