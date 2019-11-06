This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Schmidt to publish autobiography later this month

The former Ireland boss wrote the book himself, the publishers say.

By Adrian Russell Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 11:42 AM
48 minutes ago 3,224 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4881330
No Ordinary Joe: new book will cover Schmidt's time in Ireland.
No Ordinary Joe: new book will cover Schmidt's time in Ireland.
No Ordinary Joe: new book will cover Schmidt's time in Ireland.

JOE SCHMIDT’S AUTOBIOGRAPHY ‘Ordinary Joe’ will be released this month. 

The book, which the former Ireland rugby coach wrote himself, will be published by Penguin Ireland on Thursday, 21 November. 

‘I was hesitant about putting my memories and thoughts into words but was encouraged to do so by a number of people close to me,” said Schmidt.

“I’m an accidental coach and feel incredibly lucky to have worked alongside great people and to have had the opportunities that I’ve had. Coaching in New Zealand, France and Ireland has been both challenging and rewarding, but the support from everyone and particularly the fans has been phenomenal. It is something I really appreciate.”

Ordinary Joe will delve into the coach’s ‘life and influences: the experiences and management ideas that made him the coach, and the man that he is today. Also including his diaries of the 2018 Grand Slam and 2019 Rugby World Cup, it provides a brilliantly intimate insight into the stresses and joys of coaching a national team in victory and defeat.’ 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie