Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

Joey Carbery set for another stint on sidelines after fracturing elbow

The Munster out-half was injured during Sunday’s win over Wasps.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 2:25 PM
1 hour ago 5,349 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5629935
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that out-half Joey Carbery suffered a fractured elbow during last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Wasps.

The 26-year-old was in clear pain as he was forced off in Coventry and the province have now confirmed that he will require surgery.

It’s another setback for a player who has had seriously bad luck on the injury front, having spent almost 14 months out of the game before returning to action for Munster earlier this year.

Carbery appeared to be regaining some momentum in recent times, having also helped Ireland to a very positive November Test series, but he is now set for another period on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery.

“There is disappointing news on the injury front as Joey Carbery suffered an elbow fracture on Sunday and will require surgery on Thursday,” said Munster in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the province also confirmed that the 14 players and staff who were quarantining in Cape Town after testing positive for Covid-19 while in South Africa have now all safely returned home.

Although the group of 14 have recovered from Covid, they are still required to “undertake an additional period of self-isolation as advised by public health,” back in Ireland according to Munster.

Munster reiterated that “the majority” of the 34 players and staff who returned to Ireland on Wednesday 1 December have now completed their quarantine period.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Some of that group tested positive for Covid after returning to Ireland, meaning that a small number of them may still be in quarantine.

It remains to be seen which players are available for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Castres at Thomond Park.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie