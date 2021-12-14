Joey Carbery set for another stint on sidelines after fracturing elbow

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that out-half Joey Carbery suffered a fractured elbow during last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Wasps.

The 26-year-old was in clear pain as he was forced off in Coventry and the province have now confirmed that he will require surgery.

It’s another setback for a player who has had seriously bad luck on the injury front, having spent almost 14 months out of the game before returning to action for Munster earlier this year.

Carbery appeared to be regaining some momentum in recent times, having also helped Ireland to a very positive November Test series, but he is now set for another period on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery.

“There is disappointing news on the injury front as Joey Carbery suffered an elbow fracture on Sunday and will require surgery on Thursday,” said Munster in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the province also confirmed that the 14 players and staff who were quarantining in Cape Town after testing positive for Covid-19 while in South Africa have now all safely returned home.

Although the group of 14 have recovered from Covid, they are still required to “undertake an additional period of self-isolation as advised by public health,” back in Ireland according to Munster.

Munster reiterated that “the majority” of the 34 players and staff who returned to Ireland on Wednesday 1 December have now completed their quarantine period.

Some of that group tested positive for Covid after returning to Ireland, meaning that a small number of them may still be in quarantine.

It remains to be seen which players are available for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Castres at Thomond Park.