Munster confirm Joey Carbery's season is over as he looks to recover fully

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Joey Carbery’s season is over following an ankle operation last week, which came after a wrist procedure in January.

The province’s medical staff say Carbery is expected to return to training at the start of pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Carbery's season is over. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

24-year-old Carbery has had a torrid time with injuries since last summer, when he suffered an ankle injury in Ireland’s World Cup warm-up clash with Italy.

Carbery carried that ankle issue into the World Cup in Japan, where he was evidently playing through discomfort, and was sidelined for a lengthy period upon his return to Munster.

Having seemingly recovered from the ankle injury, Carbery returned to action for Munster at the start of this year but then cruelly suffered a new wrist injury.

Having had surgery to remedy that wrist issue, Munster and Carbery then decided to also have a further procedure done on his ankle as they hope to cure that issue once and for all.

Having had the ankle surgery last week, Carbery will now be sidelined for the remainder of the current season.

The Munster and Ireland playmaker will be hopeful that the extended period out of action will allow him to return next season fully recovered and fit to attack the 2020/21 season in prime physical condition.

With his fellow Munster out-half Tyler Bleyendaal remaining sidelined with a concerning neck injury, there will be a continued onus on JJ Hanrahan in the province’s number 10 shirt for the rest of this season.

Academy out-half Ben Healy has made three appearances for Munster at senior level so far this season and provides another option.

Munster confirmed that Jean Kleyn [neck], Rhys Marshall [knee], Tadhg Beirne [ankle], and Brian Scott [foot] also remain on the comeback trail.