Kilkenny's last All-Ireland winning captain calls time on inter-county career

Joey Holden captained Kilkenny to Liam McCarthy glory in 2015. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

KILKENNY’S LAST ALL-IRELAND winning captain, Joey Holden, has called time on his inter-county hurling career.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks man, 31, wrote on Twitter tonight: “A great week celebrating with my club. But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny.

“Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam McCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter.”

The defender’s retirement comes days after that of his clubmate, Colin Fennelly, who confirmed his Cats departure following Ballyhale’s fourth consecutive county title lift on Sunday.

Holden departs with back-to-back All-Ireland medals from 2014 and 2015, the latter as captain.

A great week celebrating with my club ☘️☘️ But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny. Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam McCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter pic.twitter.com/DI4O2YCwtw — Joey Holden (@joeyholden02) November 11, 2021

He also has an All-Star from that year – at full-back, having succeeded JJ Delaney in the role – five Leinster titles and two Allianz League honours to his name.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Holden is now aiming for a fifth All-Ireland crown with Ballyhale, having triumphed in 2010, ‘15, ‘19 and ‘20.

They face Mount Leinster Rangers in the provincial championship later this month, having seen off O’Loughlin Gaels in the Kilkenny decider at Nowlan Park last weekend.

Bernard Jackman, Niamh Briggs, and Ciarán Kennedy join Murray Kinsella to discuss Ireland v All Blacks and the latest big story in Irish women’s rugby:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud