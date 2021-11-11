Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 11 November 2021
Kilkenny's last All-Ireland winning captain calls time on inter-county career

Joey Holden: ‘Time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny.’

By Emma Duffy Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 10:39 PM
kilkenny-players-lift-captain-joey-holden-and-the-liam-maccarthy-cup-in-celebration Joey Holden captained Kilkenny to Liam McCarthy glory in 2015. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

KILKENNY’S LAST ALL-IRELAND winning captain, Joey Holden, has called time on his inter-county hurling career.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks man, 31, wrote on Twitter tonight: “A great week celebrating with my club. But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny.

“Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam McCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter.”

The defender’s retirement comes days after that of his clubmate, Colin Fennelly, who confirmed his Cats departure following Ballyhale’s fourth consecutive county title lift on Sunday.

Holden departs with back-to-back All-Ireland medals from 2014 and 2015, the latter as captain.

He also has an All-Star from that year – at full-back, having succeeded JJ Delaney in the role – five Leinster titles and two Allianz League honours to his name.

Holden is now aiming for a fifth All-Ireland crown with Ballyhale, having triumphed in 2010, ‘15, ‘19 and ‘20.

They face Mount Leinster Rangers in the provincial championship later this month, having seen off O’Loughlin Gaels in the Kilkenny decider at Nowlan Park last weekend.

