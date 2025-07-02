Joey O'Brien set to be confirmed as Shelbourne manager

JOEY O’BRIEN IS set to be named as the new Shelbourne manager with official confirmation from the club understood to be due shortly.

The former Republic of Ireland international had been Damien Duff’s assistant for the past three and a half years and stepped into the caretaker role for the games with Waterford and Galway United in the week after Duff’s resignation.

Advertisement

Shels drew both matches 2-2 and 1-1, respectively, and the club have now decided to hand the Dubliner the job ahead of what will be his first home game in charge against Cork City on Friday.

The Premier Division champions are currently fifth in the table and face Linfield in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next week.

They welcome the Irish League champions to Tolka Park on Wednesday, 9 July before visiting Windsor Park for the second leg the following week.

Retaining their League of Ireland crown now looks beyond Shels but they are just five points off second place Bohemians, and while the Gypsies have a couple of games in hand the European places are well within grasp for O’Brien.

Shels’ FAI Cup campaign also kicks off on 19 July when they travel away to the FAI Junior Cup winners and Limerick District League Premier Division champions Fairview Rangers.