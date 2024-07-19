John Cleary to stay on as Cork football boss for 2025

JOHN CLEARY WILL remain in charge of the Cork senior men’s footballers for 2025.

Cleary is currently in the process of finalising his backroom team for next year’s campaign.

Having initially taken charge on an interim basis in March 2022, next year will be the Castlehaven man’s fourth year and third full season in charge.

Cork reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals during Cleary’s first two championships at the helm but a promising 2024 effort came to a disappointing end at the hands of Louth at the preliminary quarter-final stage last month.