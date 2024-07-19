Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Cork football boss John Cleary. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Rebels

John Cleary to stay on as Cork football boss for 2025

The Castlehaven man will steer Cork for a fourth year and a third full season after taking interim charge in 2022.
1.04pm, 19 Jul 2024
402
0

JOHN CLEARY WILL remain in charge of the Cork senior men’s footballers for 2025.

Cleary is currently in the process of finalising his backroom team for next year’s campaign.

Having initially taken charge on an interim basis in March 2022, next year will be the Castlehaven man’s fourth year and third full season in charge.

Cork reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals during Cleary’s first two championships at the helm but a promising 2024 effort came to a disappointing end at the hands of Louth at the preliminary quarter-final stage last month.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie