John Conlon's Saturday: best man at brother's wedding, best player as Clare topple Limerick

CLARE HURLING STAR John Conlon put in one of the all-time great shifts on Saturday, acting as best man at his brother’s wedding in the afternoon before heading for the Gaelic Grounds and earning man-of-the-match honours against Limerick.

The Banner inflicted a first championship defeat on the three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners since 2019, with Conlon majestic at the back just hours after delivering his speech on an even bigger day for his brother, Pa, and his new sister-in-law, Elaine Carroll.

In his post-match interview on GAAGO, Conlon revealed that he had to “skip on” from Pa and Elaine’s wedding at about four o’clock in order to make it in good time to contribute to Clare’s 1-24 to 2-20 victory over The Treaty in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship round-robin stage.

“Before we finish”, said the Clonlara man, “I’d like to give a shoutout to everyone at my brother’s wedding.

“I had to skip on there at about four o’clock from the duties of best man, but I’m sure they’re all roaring at the moment.

“I’m sure we’ll have some party tonight!”

Earlier in his interview, Conlon spoke of the significance of Clare’s victory within the context of theirs and Limerick’s being “just like any local derby or club derby”.

“I only live out the road,” he said. “I’m closer to the Gaelic Grounds than I am to Ennis.

“It’s just that rivalry. We grow up together, go to college. There’s work between each other. We’re always in Limerick or Clare.

“It was a fantastic game, another one of those humdingers compared to last year. We’re just delighted to get out on the right side…

We had a meeting last night and we laid it out. We know we can give it to [Limerick], we know we’re as good as them.

“They’re a super team and super outfit, you can’t take your eye off the ball against them.

“We were just delighted to get the win. That’s what Brian [Lohan] does: he gives us everything to succeed. We have super management, a super bunch of players, and we’re just delighted.”