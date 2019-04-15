This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Delaney offers to step aside from the FAI while an independent investigation takes place

Michael Cody and Eddie Murray have also left the FAI Board.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 15 Apr 2019, 5:59 PM
Sun 2:27 PM 16,691 Views 72 Comments
https://the42.ie/4591342
Former FAI CEO John Delaney.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Former FAI CEO John Delaney.
Former FAI CEO John Delaney.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

Updated 40 minutes ago

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has today confirmed that John Delaney has offered to step aside from the Association pending the completion of an independent investigation by the FAI into issues of concern to the Board.

Honorary Secretary Michael Cody and Honorary Treasurer Eddie Murray have both voluntarily resigned from the Board.

“The Board of the Football Association of Ireland met in Dublin today. Following that meeting, the sub-committee of the Board met with Executive Vice-President John Delaney.

John Delaney has offered to voluntarily step aside from carrying out his role as Executive Vice-President with immediate effect pending the completion of an independent investigation by the Association into issues of concern to the Board.

“Honorary Secretary Michael Cody and Honorary Treasurer Eddie Murray have both voluntarily resigned from the Board.

“The Board would like to thank Michael Cody and Eddie Murray for their long service to Irish football and wish them well after their voluntary resignations.”

Delaney’s exit brings the curtain down on an 18-year association with the governing body of Irish football.

The 51-year-old departed his role as CEO on 23 March but immediately moved into a newly-created position of Executive Vice-President following an external review of the FAI’s governance.

Wednesday’s appearance before an Oireachtas Committee hearing has accelerated his departure, with Delaney refusing to answer a number of questions relating to a €100,000 loan he provided to the FAI in April 2017, citing legal advice. 

While acknowledging Delaney’s right to cite legal advice, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he didn’t think “anyone would be satisfied” with Delaney’s performance.

Delaney led the FAI for 14 years before assuming his new title of Executive Vice-President last month, following a governance review conducted by Jonathan Hall Associates.

He has come under increasing pressure to consider his role ever since The Sunday Times’ investigation into the €100,000 loan Delaney provided to his employers two years ago.

Sport Ireland decided to suspend and withhold future funding to the FAI last week, while this past week has also seen the PFAI and a number of supporters’ groups call for reform, while two of the association’s sponsors — Three and New Balance — called upon the FAI to adopt the recommendations of ongoing external reviews.

Sport Ireland will tomorrow tell an Oireachtas Committee that they will not rule out a wide-scale, independent audit of the FAI as they wait for the completion of the ongoing Mazars and Grant Thornton reviews. 

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (72)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie