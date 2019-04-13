This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Delaney set to leave the FAI

Another two Board members may leave along with the Executive Vice-President.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 67,942 Views 102 Comments
https://the42.ie/4590636
John Delaney: high-level talks.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
John Delaney: high-level talks.
John Delaney: high-level talks.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JOHN DELANEY IS expected to leave the Football Association of Ireland, The42 understands.

An announcement is not now expected this evening. 

Delaney’s future was discussed at Board meetings last night and today. 

The42 also understands that the future of another two members of the Board – Honorary Treasurer Eddie Murray and Honorary Secretary Michael Cody – are in the balance as their futures have been subject to Board discussion. 

Murray appeared at Wednesday’s Oireachtas meeting along with Delaney, while Cody was one of only three Board members – Delaney and then-president Tony Fitzgerald – to know at the time about the €100,000 loan Delaney paid to the FAI in April 2017.

The rest of the Board were informed of the loan on 4 March this year. 

It is also understood that tomorrow’s Sunday Times will contain further damaging revelations about the FAI. 

This has been an extraordinarily turbulent week for the FAI, coming off the back of Wednesday’s highly contentious appearance before the Oireachtas Committee on Sport. Delaney refused to address questions regarding the €100,000 loan and his time as CEO citing legal advice, leading to Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster to say that Delaney had “acted disgracefully”, and that the FAI were giving “two fingers” to the public. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar remarked yesterday that “I don’t think anyone would be satisfied by” Delaney’s appearance, acknowledging his right to cite legal advice. 

Ever since, the PFAI have been moved to call for reform at the FAI, with Chairman Gary Rogers calling the appearance a “new low for Irish football”. Last night’s League of Ireland fixtures featured banners critical of Delaney and the FAI, while primary sponsors Three were moved to emphasise the importance of good corporate governance in a statement to The42 on Thursday. 

John Delaney became Treasurer of the FAI in 2001, and then became full-time CEO in 2005. He served that role until late on Saturday, 23 March, when it was announced that he would assume a new role entitled Executive Vice President following a governance review conducted by Jonathan Hall Associates. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (102)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie