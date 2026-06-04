Seven days to go – here are seven World Cup storylines to look out for

MEXICO PLAY SOUTH Africa in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup in a week’s time.

The 42 will be in the Azteca Stadium as one of the three co-hosts aim to get off to a winning start on Thursday 11 June.

With seven days to go, here are seven storylines for the final straight in the build up to the greatest sporting event on the planet.

1. Embracing history and the glory to come

Is there a venue or city that defines the World Cup as much as the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City?

Brazil of 1970 made themselves at home and produced the kind of football that still retains a mystique. Carlos Alberto’s goal (EMBED?) to make it 4-1 in the final against Italy rounded off a team move that captured the hearts of many, an embrace of beauty that has never loosened, even if it was the semi-final between the Italians and West Germany that goes down as the Game of the Century.

Sixteen years later and it was the scene of Diego Maradona’s Hand of God, followed by his Goal of the Century as Argentina beat England. The Azteca will be the first venue that hosts games in three different tournaments, an unrivalled history with more glory to come.

2. VAR binned by executive order?

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the United States’ opening game with Paraguay in the $5.5bn (€4.74bn) SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino knows his time will soon be up, which is why he was speaking to AC Milan as recently as last month and was prepared to do the same with Brentford last summer.

The pressure is on, and with Trump watching there will be no margin for error, even if it must be explained that the Strait of Hormuz is in no way comparable to a Paraguayan midfield diamond, and nor is it something from which riches can be extracted.

Still, given the closes ties between Trump and Fifa president Gianni Infantino (LINK), maybe a fit of pique from the man in the White House once VAR makes its first intervention against the US could bring us all a reprieve from technology’s unrelenting dominance.

3. He said what?

On the topic of VAR, Fifa has introduced a number of rule changes relating to the use of technology as well as general play. For example, players being substituted have 10 seconds to leave the pitch from the nearest point of exit. Any delays – we’re looking at you, Bukayo Saka – and their team will play one minute with 10 men until the sub is allowed on.

Advertisement

Strict five-second restarts for throw-ins and goal kicks will be enforced, while a player who receives treatment on the pitch must then leave for one minute, although there can be exceptions for serious injuries, collisions, or certain incidents with goalkeepers.

On that front, the tactical timeout with the goalie going down – The Brian Maher, for League of Ireland fans – are also going to be clamped down on as outfielders will not be allowed to gather at the technical areas.

Another implementation is that players who cover their mouths speaking to opponents will be shown a red card, although the wording specifies that this applies to “a confrontation”.

Players will always find a way to get around the rules so expect a lot of passive-aggressive aggro this summer.

4 – Keep your friends close…

Speaking of aggro, which country’s tournament will descend into a self-inflicted farce first?

We may not be there, but Saipan remains among a pantheon. Apparently there was a film about it all again recently.

France have form, of course, and of all the content churned out by Netflix in the build-up to this summer, the documentary about 2010 in South Africa is enlightening purely for Raymond Domenech’s adherence to astrology and disdain for most of his players.

There is also absolutely no harm at all keeping an eye on the goings-on with our English friends. Some in the media pack there remain aghast at the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Harry Maguire being omitted.

Danny Dyer is also on a one-man podcast tour of incredulity at his son-in-law, Jarrod Bowen, being left at home. (The 42’s Football Family invite has been emailed, so stay tuned)

Thomas Tuchel will at least have the benefit of an air-conditioned indoor stadium for their opening match against Croatia on 17 June.

But the heat is on.

5 – Now is your time to shine…

It’s always Turkey, isn’t it?

The outside bet, the dark horses, the team that makes you dream that they’ll shine like the finest set of veneers this side of Istanbul.

Related Reads 5 key predictions ahead of the 2026 World Cup Maradona, Ronaldinho, Keane – and reenacting them: Our favourite World Cup moments Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino and the Greed is Good World Cup

Which is strange given they haven’t played at the tournament since finishing third in 2002.

You’d have been pulling your hair out waiting for them to deliver since – don’t worry, they know a guy for that – so maybe now with Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, they can come good.

6 – A meeting of minds and weary limbs.

Lionel Messi scaled football’s greatest height when he inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

In victory, his teammates carried him as high as they could on their shoulders, straining to bring him close to the heavens where Messi’s genius belongs.

And yet, here he is again. Back for a sixth World Cup. Back with an ambition that clearly remains but without any of the questions about legacy or fulfilment.

The same cannot be said for Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his myriad of glories for club and country. He will be here, too, a suspension for violent conduct after elbowing Dara O’Shea in the face overturned on appeal.

If both Argentina and Portugal win their groups and progress beyond the last 32 and 16, Ronaldo and Messi will meet in the quarter-final in Kansas City on 11 July.

Imagine the price of a ticket for that one with the dynamic model.

7 – New boys, legends and records to be made

Curaçao and Jordan are making their World Cup debuts while Cape Verde, with Shamrock Rovers centre back Pico Lopes at the heart of their defence, also make their bow when they play Spain in Atlanta on 15 June.

Uzbekistan make up the quartet of new boys, and they have serious pedigree in the dugout: Fabio Cannavaro, the former Italy captain who lifted the World Cup in 2006 and was also crowned Ballon d’Or winner, is in charge. Twenty years on, you’d wonder how Cannavaro would deal with a player like Erling Haaland.

Norway have been paired with Iraq, Senegal and France in Group I. Could the Man City striker become the first player since West Germany’s Gerd Müller to hit double figures? Müller struck 10 times in Mexico 1970, while before that France’s Just Fontaine averaged more than two goals per game with 13 goals in six fixtures in 1958.

Haaland had the same ratio during qualifying – 16 in eight – and if he continues on that trajectory, he might just break new ground as he finally appears on the biggest stage of all.