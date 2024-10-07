Advertisement
Hero Duran will remain a Villain.
Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran signs new long-term deal after impressive start to season

The striker was heavily linked with a move to West Ham this summer before lighting up Villa’s season with six goals.
1.20pm, 7 Oct 2024
ASTON VILLA STRIKER Jhon Duran has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 20-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to West Ham in the summer, has agreed a deal which will keep him at Villa Park until 2030.

Duran has shone in a role as a super-sub for Villa this season, scoring four league goals off the bench as well as a sensational winner in the Champions League victory over Bayern Munich last week.

He also netted in his one start so far this campaign, a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at League One side Wycombe.

The Colombian joined Villa in January 2023 from MLS side Chicago Fire for £18million and scored five goals in 23 Premier League appearances last term.

