Former winners Higgins and Bingham progress to last eight at World Snooker Championship

‘I feel like I’m starting to get a bit of rhythm going,’ said 46-year-old Higgins after seeing off Noppon Saengkham.

By Press Association Monday 25 Apr 2022, 5:13 PM
John Higgins in action today.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
JOHN HIGGINS REACHED the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals for the 16th time after wrapping up a 13-7 win over Noppon Saengkham in Sheffield.

The 46-year-old Scot did the damage in Sunday night’s second session when he reeled off seven frames in a row to move two away from victory at 11-5.

He won the first upon their resumption but then watched a mini fightback from his opponent, who reduced the deficit to 12-6 then came agonisingly close to a maximum before hitting a tough last red into the jaws.

“Last night was obviously massive for me and it left me with one foot in the quarter-finals but you’ve got to stay professional and get those extra few frames,” said Higgins.

“I feel like I’m starting to get a bit of rhythm going. You need to try and build up in this tournament – you very rarely look at past champions who have gone through the card and blitzed people.”

englands-stuart-bingham-in-action-against-englands-kyren-wilson-during-day-ten-of-the-betfred-world-snooker-championships-at-the-crucible-sheffield-picture-date-monday-april-25-2022 Stuart Bingham. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Former champion Stuart Bingham stepped on the gas to sink Kyren Wilson 13-9 and join Higgins in the last eight.

Resuming at 8-8, Bingham won the opening frame of the day before three consecutive half-centuries took him one away from victory.

Wilson cleared the colours to claim a tense 21st frame and keep his hopes alive, but missed his chance in the next, enabling Bingham to set up a last-eight clash with either Judd Trump or Anthony McGill.

