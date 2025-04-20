'Delighted he got through it' - Kiely hails Limerick's Quaid on surprise ACL return

JOHN KIELY WAS delighted with Nickie Quaid’s “super” performance in goal just five months after rupturing a cruciate ligament.

The All-Star goalkeeper’s comeback took half the time many other athletes need to recover.

His position as a keeper was a help in fast-tracking his rehab as Quaid completed three weeks of full training before being named to start in Limerick’s thrilling draw with Tipperary.

“His puck-outs were excellent. I thought he had a super, super game. He’ll benefit greatly from that,” said Kiely.

“He’s been in full training for the last three weeks. So when he’s able to play in-house games and do everything that he would have been doing all along, it had to be considered.

“Just delighted that he got through it, it’ll be a huge confidence builder for him. You can’t replicate a Championship match in training. You try to. So this’ll be a huge, huge plus for him and something that he can build on. He’s back now and that’s it.”

How did Kiely keep news of his return quiet until Friday’s team announcement?

“There’s great unity and togetherness in our group. This is a reflection of that.

“We’ve 62 people involved. They all have families and partners and work colleagues and friends. It’s a really strong piece from our group in the preparation for the Championship. I take my hat off to everybody involved.

“You don’t want to be putting anybody under pressure either. You’re only taking one session at a time. If somebody gets through one session, you’re waiting for the next one, for the next one.

“Who’s to say on Friday night that we would have been back to an alternative selection? You just have to trust everybody around you. Fair play to everyone involved.”

That wasn’t Kiely’s only surprise as Hurler of the Year nominee at half-back Kyle Hayes was relocated back to his previous home at centre-forward.

“You’re trying to maximise the group that you have and what you can get out of them. And I thought he contributed hugely to our front six in terms of puck-out options, in terms of his work-rate, in terms of line breaks, in terms of his assists,” said Kiely.

“You can go into the rucks, there’s a whole number of areas that you’ll say, it was a huge, huge plus.”

Limerick were punished for three throw balls from the 58th minute onwards, including for the equalising free.

“I can’t contradict because I’d have to watch it,” said Kiely.

“There was definitely one pass that I would be concerned about in the lead-up to the Tipperary goal.

“If you go back two key passes out, that’s one that definitely needs to be looked at.

“All told, a titanic battle. We would have liked to have gotten two points, but really happy that we got one.”