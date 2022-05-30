Laois veteran announces inter-county retirement after 15-year career

John O'Loughlin is finishing up after a long career with Laois.

LAOIS FOOTBALLER JOHN O’Loughlin has announced his inter-county retirement, following 15 years of service.

O’Loughlin, who made his senior debut in 2008 at the age of 19, steps away on the back of his side’s defeat to Westmeath in the Tailteann Cup at the weekend where he came on as a second-half sub.

O’Loughlin’s exit also follows the departure of fellow long-serving Laois star Colm Begley.

“Hanging up my inter-county boots,” O’Loughlin wrote on his Instagram account today.

“It’s been an incredible honour to play for Laois and I look forward to supporting them for years to come.”

O’Loughlin won a Leinster U21 title in 2007 and featured for the county’s senior team in the 2018 Leinster final against Dublin. Also a talented hurler, O’Loughlin played in all four divisions of the National Fooball League, reaching the Division 2, 3 and 4 final throughout his career.

The Rosenallis club man represented Leinster in the Railway Cup and Ireland in the International Rules in 2015.

