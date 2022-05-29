14-man Westmeath come from behind to beat midland rivals Laois

Laois 0-13

Westmeath 1-13

Steven Miller reports from MW Hire O’Moore Park

A SAM MACCARTAN ten minutes into the second half was the crucial score as Westmeath came from behind to beat midland rivals Laois in the opening round of the Tailteann Cup in O’Moore Park.

Having beaten Laois by 16 points in last year’s Leinster championship, this was a much closer contest.

Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Laois looked good ten minutes into the second half when they built up a three-point lead and had an extra man following the dismissal of Kevin Maguire in the first half.

However, they conceded a poor goal from their own kick-out and then lost Sean O’Flynn to a second yellow card which swung the game back Westmeath’s way.

Westmeath played against the wind in the first half but grabbed the first two scores via John Heslin and Luke Loughlin.

Laois replied through James Finn and Evan O’Carroll – the latter almost scored a goal but his shot was blocked on the line and over the bar by Sam Duncan.

Westmeath were then awarded a penalty in the eight minute when Nigel Harte rounded keeper Danny Bolger and was fouled.

John Heslin stepped up to take it and fired it towards the top corner but Danny Bolger pulled off an amazing save to claw it away.

Luke Loughlin and Ronan O’Toole added points for Westmeath before Laois had another goal chance when Paul Kingston picked out Evan O’Carroll who took on his man but shot wide from a tight angle.

Westmeath were then reduced to 14 men in the 19th minute when full back Kevin Maguire was sent off after clashing with Eoin Lowry off the ball.

Mark Barry pointed from a free and then did so again to cut the gap to one after 25 minutes.

And the sides were level three minutes later when James Finn boomed in a ball to Evan O’Carroll who combined with Mark Barry to score.

Laois’s purple patch was ended by a Heslin free but Eoin Lowry instantly levelled it with a mark.

And Laois took a lead into the half time break as Donie Kingston slotted his first point of the year to leave it 0-7 to 0-6 at half time.

Laois extended the advantage when play resumed through Mark Barry but Westmeath had the wind now and Sam McCarten instantly replied from distance.

Evan O’Carroll put two between them and Mark Barry’s fourth made it a three point gap after 42 minutes.

But then a disastrous four minutes would turn the game back Westmeath’s way.

First, a Laois kick-out went badly wrong and Sam McCarten grabbed the loose ball and charged straight through the Laois defence to rattle the net.

And then, in the 46th minute, Sean O’Flynn, who had been booked for the penalty in the first half, fouled Jonathan Lynam and was off for a second yellow.

John Heslin restored Westmeath’s lead but a Mark Barry free levelled it again after 50 minutes.

Laois then had another goal chance when Mark Barry released Paul Kingston but his low shot was saved by Jason Daly.

Neither side scored again until Westmeath went back ahead in the 57th minute via Luke Loughlin – who then scored again a minute later to put two in it.

John Heslin made it three and then Eoin Lowry flashed a shot for a goal just over the bar before Evan O’Carroll kicked a free to leave one in it with 65 minutes played.

Westmeath then held possession for three minutes before Robbie Forde and John Heslin added points to move them three clear with two minutes of injury time to play.

Laois went in search of an equalising goal in the final moments but it didn’t come and their season is over.

Scorers for Westmeath: John Heslin 0-5 (four frees), Sam McCarten 1-1, Luke Loughlin 0-4 (one 45), Ronan O’Toole 0-1, Jonathan Lynam 0-1, Robbie Forde 0-1;

Laois: Mark Barry 0-5 (four frees), Evan O’Carroll 0-4 (one free), Eoin Lowry 0-2 (one mark), Donie Kingston 0-1, James Finn 0-1 (one free)

WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Jamie Gonoud; James Dolan, Ronan Wallace, Nigel Harte; Sam McCarten, Sam Duncan; Jonathan Lynam, Ronan O’Toole, David Lynch; Ger Egan, John Heslin, Luke Loughlin Subs: Robbie Forde for Egan (48), Lorcan Dolan for Duncan (66), Andy McCormack for Harte (73)

LAOIS: Danny Bolger; Trevor Collins, Mark Timmons, Sean Greene; Sean O’Flynn, Paddy O’Sullivan, Conor Heffernan; James Finn, Danny O’Reilly; Mark Barry, Paul Kingston, Kevin Swayne; Donie Kingston, Evan O’Carroll, Eoin Lowry.

Subs: Kieran Lillis for Finn (48), John O’Loughlin for Swayne (54), Ross Munnelly for D Kingston (63), Alan Farrell for Heffernan (66)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)