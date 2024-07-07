Galway's two-time All Ireland-winning boss John O'Mahony passes away

FORMER GALWAY MANAGER John O’Mahony has died at the age of 71.

The Mayo native and Ballaghaderreen clubman won two All-Ireland senior football titles with Galway in 1998 and 2001.

That first victory with the Tribesmen was the first time a Connacht county lifted Sam Maguire in 32 years.

O’Mahony had previously also secured an historic Connacht championship for Leitrim in 1994, the county’s first in 67 years.

O’Mahony first stint in management was with Mayo, claiming back-to-back provincial titles in 1988 and ’89.

In total he won eight Connacht senior titles as a manager between 1988 and 2009; four with Galway, three with Mayo and one with Leitrim.

A brief statement from Galway GAA on social media read: “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our former All-Ireland winning football manager has passed away.

“John guided Galway to the 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland SFC titles during a wonderful era.”

As well as a distinguished GAA career, O’Mahony also served as a Fine Gael TD in Mayo from 2007 to 2016 before he was nominated to the 25th Seanad by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

