'We are too derogatory towards these players' - John O'Shea fights corner for Ireland squad

JOHN O’SHEA HAS come to the defence of the Republic of Ireland players after they came in for criticism following back-to-back defeats in the Nations League last month.

The assistant head coach was speaking alongside striker Evan Ferguson as they prepare for a double header of away games with Finland and Greece this week.

After losing 2-0 to England in the League B opener, Greece then came to Aviva Stadium and won by the same scoreline. Former international Glenn Whelan, who was also a coach for two camps while O’Shea was in interim charge earlier this year, suggested it didn’t hurt some Ireland players enough when they lost games.

Matt Doherty was a high-profile omission from the latest squad and, when asked about the lack of depth in midfield compared to defence, O’Shea took the opportunity to throw his support behind those called up.

“We need to get away from almost that negative aspect of positions in the team and the squad, and players. The dedication and the sacrifice that every player, and the levels these players are playing at, is sometimes forgotten about,” he said.

“They are really good players, playing at a really good level, and I think it’s a bit of, not a nonsense but we are too derogatory towards these players, they are really good players playing at a really good level.

“They are showing dedication, they want to come and play for Ireland, we should be getting behind them a bit more.”

O’Shea explained that manager Heimir Hallgrímsson spoke to the players this morning about how the games with Finland and Greece provide “chances to see some newer faces, try some newer lads in positions.”

He insisted that Doherty is “definitely still in the plans” and wants to see “a positive reaction” to ensure competition is strong to make it into each squad.

Hallgrímsson has made seven changes to the initial panel that was named last month and was up front about wanting to see as many players in action before the World Cup qualifying campaign next year.

“We are fully focused on getting good results against Finland and Greece. You could say it is brave but it is [for] the development of the group. We need to get a competitive, settled squad. But also, there is an option there to take it, can you take it?” O’Shea said.

“The balance needs to be struck over the next couple of games in particular. But then, when you see the [World Cup] draw, we know we have a healthy squad that is very competitive in the qualifying.

“There is still an emphasis on winning games, too, but also trying a bit of new combinations, new understandings, and getting that in as quickly as possible because next year you mightn’t be able to do that. Obviously injuries and suspensions happen so lads have to be tested, lads have to be seen at the level and hopefully respond to it.”

Luton Town centre back Mark McGuinness was somewhat of a surprise inclusion in place of Everton’s Jake O’Brien.

O’Shea worked with the former Arsenal youth team player with Ireland U21s and hailed his development since overcoming injury with Cardiff City last season and earning a move to Luton.

“He’s been one that we’ve had an idea about for a long time in terms of his progression. We know the centre half area we have quality competition there. I think he will probably keep progressing, I think he’s that kind of character.

“He wants to get himself back into the Premier League, he was desperate to get involved with the Irish national team as well. It’s a case of not only his defensive capabilities, he’s a set piece threat and obviously composure and passing ability as well. Total package.”

Evan Ferguson, meanwhile, says he “feels good” since returning to training with Brighton and is hopeful of earning his first competitive start for Ireland since November.

Ankle surgery earlier this year curtailed his Premier League season and he has had a change of club manager with Roberto De Zerbi being replaced by Fabian Hürzeler.

“He’s not really set challenges, in a way. He’s just been talking to me, on what I can do, what needs to be done in his eyes to get playing, what he wants in his system, he’s not really set any goals, just to come back and play as I can,” Ferguson said.

The FAI also confirmed that Callum O’Dowda has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury suffered with Bristol City yesterday. No replacement will be drafted in and Ireland will travel with 23 players for this week’s games.