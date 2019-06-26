This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lampard 'better equipped' than any other to succeed at Chelsea, claims Terry

The former Blues midfielder’s arrival at Stamford Bridge would be ‘perfect timing’ for both player and club, according to his old accomplice.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 8:00 PM
Frank Lampard (left) and John Terry during their time at Chelsea.
Frank Lampard (left) and John Terry during their time at Chelsea.
FRANK LAMPARD IS “better equipped” than any other prospective candidate to succeed at Chelsea should the club hire him as manager, says former team-mate John Terry.

The Derby County boss is in talks to to take over the vacant position at Stamford Bridge, reuniting with the club where he made his name as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Former Blues coach Maurizio Sarri was allowed to leave after just one year in order to take charge of Juventus in his home country, leaving the Premier League outfit looking for a replacement.

If Lampard were to take the reins, he would be expected to at the very least match the success enjoyed under Sarri, including a top four finish and a Europa League crown, while contending with a transfer embargo.

Terry, who will feature in the top flight next season as assistant to Dean Smith with newly-promoted Aston Villa after they beat Derby in the Championship play-off final, feels that his old friend is the right man for the job, implying that the 41-year-old would thrive in the pressure that the position would bring.

“After the season he has had with Derby and with Chelsea’s transfer ban in place, there is no-one better equipped than Frank to succeed at Chelsea,” the 38-year-old was quoted in the Daily Mail. “It is perfect timing for him and the club.

Frank was under pressure to succeed at Chelsea the day he arrived from West Ham and he never hid from that. He revelled in it and went on to become Chelsea’s greatest-ever player. He is just as exacting on himself now as a manager.

The former defender added that he did not feel there would be backlash from fans in hiring Lampard, who has only his loan season with Derby under his belt in terms of experience.

“I don’t believe there will be any trepidation from supporters,” he added. “They love him. [He] is a legend and now is the right time for him to come home.

He would welcome that responsibility to make Chelsea more competitive. He has the tactical knowledge, enthusiasm and will have the backing of the players and fans to prove what he can do.”

The London outfit will hope to confirm their new manager within the coming weeks, particularly ahead of their pre-season trip to Asia, when they will face La Liga champions Barcelona.

