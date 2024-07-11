Limerick referee Johnny Murphy gets the nod for All Ireland final duties

THE FIVE IN A ROW dream may be over, but there will still be a Limerick presence on All Ireland final day as Johnny Murphy from the Treaty County will be the matchday referee.

Because of Limerick’s ongoing presence in five of the last six years on All-Ireland final day, Murphy could not be considered. The clash between Clare and Cork will be his first All Ireland final on 21 July.

It will complete the set for the Ballylanders clubman who has refereed the All Ireland minor final of 2018, U20 final in 2021 and only last year he was in charge for the All Ireland senior club final.

The decider will be his 18th Liam MacCarthy game since beginning in 2018.

Linemen on the day will be Galway’s Liam Gordon and Michael Kennedy of Tipperary. His umpires will be Michael Meade, James Hickey and Jimmy Barry Murphy all from Murphy’s Ballylanders club, along with Andy Dooley of Garyspillane.