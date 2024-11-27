Johnny Sexton autobiography wins Irish Sports Book of the Year

JOHNNY SEXTON’S autobiography ‘Obsessed’ has won the sports prize at the Irish Book Awards this evening.

Written with journalist Peter O’Reilly, the book focuses on the career of the Irish rugby great.

Sexton’s book overcame strong competition from William Hill Sports Book of the Year winner ‘The Racket,’ written by former tennis player Conor Niland in collaboration with The42‘s Gavin Cooney.

Also shortlisted for the Eason Sports Book of the Year were ‘Unladylike: A History of Ladies Gaelic Football’ by Hayley Kilgallon, ‘Blood and Thunder: Rugby and Irish Life: A History’ by Liam O’Callaghan, ‘Joe Canning: My Story’ with Vincent Hogan, and ‘My Autobiography’ by Davy Russell and Donn McClean.

