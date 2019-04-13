This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Byrne selection instructive as Sexton 'good to go' for Toulouse

The Leinster captain is not involved against Glasgow today, but is due to be back for next weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 9:42 AM
46 minutes ago 1,425 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4590428

HAVING BEEN KEPT in cold storage for the best part of three weeks, Leo Cullen has reported that Johnny Sexton ‘is good to go’ for next Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse. 

The Leinster captain has not played since Ireland’s Six Nations defeat in Cardiff at the end of last month, while his last game for the province was at Thomond Park back in December.

Johnny Sexton Sexton is winning his fitness battle. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sexton picked up a quad injury in the build-up to the European quarter-final win over Ulster but having rehabbed the issue behind the scenes, is not set to return for the Aviva Stadium showdown with Toulouse on Easter Sunday.

The selection of Ross Byrne at out-half for today’s Pro14 game against Glasgow Warriors also suggests Sexton is ready to go for the last four tie, on the basis that Cullen would hardly risk Byrne if there were still concerns over the World Player of the Year.

“Johnny is good to go,” Cullen said yesterday. “He’s trained well the last couple of days. He is in good spirits. He looked good today. He looked good yesterday.”

Although Byrne was outstanding in the quarter-final last month, Sexton’s return to fitness would be a major fillip for the defending European champions, while Devin Toner and Robbie Henshaw both make their respective injury comebacks against the Warriors at the RDS this afternoon.

Will Connors is named on the Leinster bench and could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from the ACL injury he sustained in pre-season, and the flanker provides Cullen with more options at openside following the loss of Dan Leavy and Josh van der Flier. 

Mick Kearney has been ruled out of the rest of the campaign, however, as the second row was forced to undergo surgery earlier in the week for the shoulder injury he sustained against Benetton last Saturday.

While Toner’s return is timely, the news stretches Cullen’s second row options for the run-in, with Ross Molony also struggling with a back problem and Ian Nagle on loan at Ulster. 20-year-old Jack Dunne makes his full debut today.  

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie