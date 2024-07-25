'It feels like home' - Jon Rahm calls for LIV tournament in Ireland

JON RAHM HAS called for LIV Golf to hold a tournament in Ireland.

The two-time US Major winner told Golf Digest that he was “pushing for” LIV to hold a links event prior to future editions of The Open Championship.

And Rahm agreed with a suggestion that there could be opportunity in Ireland.

The Spaniard, who has won the Irish Open twice, said: “You’re preaching to the choir — I love Ireland.

“I’ve always felt really welcome in Ireland. It feels like home and some of the most fun rounds of golf I’ve ever played are there and there are some great venues.

“So yeah, if there was an opportunity for LIV Golf to play in Ireland it would be absolutely fantastic.”

“Obviously, LIV management have contracts in place with some venues and plans in the future,” Rahm added.

“It’s not as easy as it sounds to just say, ‘Well, let’s do this.’ [But] it’d be something I would like to talk to other players [on LIV] about because that way, there’s strength in numbers if five, six or 10 solid players [all agree]. I think a lot of people might agree with it.”

- Updated 4.58pm