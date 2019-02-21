This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crosshaven's Wren making most of chances with Munster and Ireland U20s

The 19-year-old flyer scored a brilliant try against Scotland a fortnight ago.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 6:00 AM
44 minutes ago 307 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4504580

“IT’S NOT CORK!” jokes Jonathan Wren when asked how he’s enjoying life in Limerick these days.

The Ireland U20 international, as proud a Cork native as most Rebels, has made the move up the N20 this season on account of joining the Munster academy.

A highly-rated wing or fullback, Wren has impressed in the U20s’ opening two games of the Six Nations, scoring a try against Scotland a fortnight ago, and he will start once again versus Italy in Rieti tomorrow night.

Jonathan Wren Wren came through Crosshaven RFC and Pres. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Life in the Munster academy is going well and he has plenty of familiar accents around him.

“I’m living with Shane Daly, Seán French, Alex McHenry and James French – so it’s a full Cork house!”

Wren travels home to Cork most Thursdays to train with his club side, Cork Con, although he’s fully installed with Noel McNamara’s U20s squad for this Six Nations and loving every minute of it.

The former Presentation College Brothers, Cork student says the clash with England in Cork in round one was “definitely the most physical game I have ever played, without a doubt.

“It’s a huge step up even just straight out of school and the pace of the game and everything. It’s just a huge step up.”

Wren, who starred at fullback in PBC’s 2017 Munster Schools Senior Cup success, has enjoyed working with U20s boss McNamara again, having had him as Ireland Schools coach as well.

“He does analysis on everything, like breaking down the teams we are going up against and breaking down our own training,” says Wren.

Wren’s late try against Scotland – burning down his left wing before slaloming inside the final defender – showed his quality on a night when opportunities were limited for the U20s backs.

Wren

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

“It was a very tight and physical game so we didn’t get a lot of ball out the backs or use the full width a lot but when we did, we did some damage. It was a tight enough game for most of it.”

Wren’s defensive qualities came to the fore too, with his last-ditch tackle preventing Scotland scoring off the back of a maul, while some excellent backfield cover from the left wing denied the Scots on another occasion.

“It’s a big part of the what the back-three are focusing on this year – just the grass cover,” he says. “We just have to cover wherever – it’s all about work rate.”

Wren was disappointed to miss out on last Friday’s high-intensity training session against Joe Schmidt’s senior Ireland team, explaining that the U20s medical staff are currently managing him after troubles with shin splints earlier in this campaign.

The 19-year-old is happy to report that the injury “is coming right now,” however, and he is fit to face the Italians tomorrow as Ireland look to make it three wins from three.

Wren’s positive impression at this level is exciting for Munster. He hails from Crosshaven and first played rugby with the local club.

“It’s a great club,” says Wren. “Darren O’Shea is involved in Munster, Scott Deasy actually came from there too, so there was a good Crosshaven crowd when I grew up.”

He moved on to play in PBC for his school years and cites Paul Barr, Brian McMahon and Ger Burke as influential coaches during his time with the school.

Jonathan Wren Wren helped Cork Con to the Munster Senior Challenge Cup this season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Having played with Ireland at U18 and U19 levels, as well as shining in PBC, Wren was an obvious candidate for the Munster academy and says he’s learning quickly with the province, even getting involved in some sessions with Johann van Graan’s senior team.

“Now that the internationals are away and we’re back in Limerick, you get a few sessions alright. It’s good to get opportunities.”

Wren cites Keith Earls as a player he looks up to – appreciating the Ireland wing’s skill level and ability to cover grass in the backfield – and the hope for Munster is that the youngster continues to shine for the U20s.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    FOOTBALL
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    IRELAND
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'
    Ireland striker Obafemi rewarded with new three-and-a-half-year contract at Southampton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie