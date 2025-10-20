Jonny Cooper to take over Dublin U20s, with Michael Darragh Macauley in backroom

DUBLIN HAVE APPOINTED Jonny Cooper as their new U20 football manager.

The Na Fianna clubman has been elevated to his first management job and is still an active senior player, having helped the Mobhi Road club to the Dublin senior final that they lost to Ballyboden St Enda’s on Saturday night.

Also included in the management ticket is his former teammate Michael Darragh Macauley, along with Declan O’Sullivan (Scoil Uí Chonaill), Ryan O’Flaherty (Na Fianna), Tommy Drumm (Whitehall Colmcille) and Paul Stephens (St Vincent’s).

The much-decorated Cooper, who won seven All-Ireland titles under three different managers in Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell, retired from county duty in 2022. As a player, his personal preparation was something he was lauded for.

“It is a real honour for our management and support team to be asked to serve Dublin Football”, said Cooper in a statement from Dublin GAA.

“Dublin has given so many of us profound and positive experiences – and this is our chance to give something back to the next generation of young men striving to become Dublin senior players.

“…Our ambition is to deliver a programme that grows people as well as players, helping them develop with consistency and purpose.

“Our management and support team have already been active across the county, observing club games and preparing for the upcoming U21 Club Championship, which will provide another valuable window into emerging talent.

“We’re also excited to collaborate with Ger Brennan and his coaches in supporting the senior group’s long-term ambitions. This connection will ensure that every player coming through feels like they have a clear pathway to progress upwards.

“Our commitment is to continuous improvement and to ensure these young players enjoy representing Dublin football with pride.”

Meanwhile the revolving door that is the Monaghan senior football team has been given another spin. Kieran Duffy has joined Darren Hughes and Karl O’Connell in retirement.

An Ulster title winner in 2013 and 2015 under Malachy O’Rourke, the Latton man was a durable defender who operated mainly in the full-back line and was ultra-reliable, having captained his county.

In the statement from the county board, manager Gabriel Bannigan revealed that he is disappointed that Duffy cannot go again in 2026.

Kieran Duffy. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I was hoping Kieran would return for another season, he performed very well in Latton’s championship campaign, and I thought he might give it one more season, but Kieran is 35 next March and I completely respect his decision,” said Bannigan.

“He knows his body better than anyone else and I wish him every success in everything he does in the future. All Monaghan Gaels will be forever grateful for the dedication Kieran gave our county team over so many years.”

Duffy himself commented, “Representing Monaghan GAA down through the years has always been a great privilege and honour. I’ve been incredibly lucky to have played with great teammates, shared memories, had the laughs, ups and downs and made lifelong friendships.

“To all the managers and coaches that have guided me through the years, thank you.

“Thanks to the Monaghan supporters that have always been there in good and bad times.

“Most importantly my family, your support, sacrifices &and belief made this journey possible. I will never be able to thank you enough.

“Muineachán Abú!!”