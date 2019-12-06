This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tullamore man Conroy scores five tries as Ireland 7s notch first win in Dubai

The former Connacht academy flyer was in prolific form in a victory over Scotland.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 6 Dec 2019, 2:42 PM
1 hour ago 2,798 Views 1 Comment
TULLAMORE FLYER JORDAN Conroy has fired Ireland men’s 7s to their first win as a core team on the World Rugby Sevens Series by scoring five tries in a dramatic win over Scotland at the Dubai 7s.

The former Connacht academy man was in sizzling form against the Scots, notching his fifth try with the clock in the red to allow Mark Roche to land the winning conversion in a last-gasp 31-29 victory.

The result means Ireland have their maiden victory in their first tournament as a core team on the Series, having lost to the US yesterday and then Australia earlier today, when they came up 45-12 short.

Conroy was among the three try-scorers in that defeat to the Aussies – with Jack Kelly and Terry Kennedy also dotting down – but saved his most prolific performance for their final pool games against the Scots.

Billy Dardis, who laid on one of Conroy’s scores with a clever grubber kick, converted two of the tries against Scotland, while Roche landed the crucial winning points with his conversion of the final try in the 16th minute of play.

Conroy’s five-try showing in Dubai will only add to his reputation as one of the most lethal finishers in sevens, having demonstrated his class on Ireland’s previous Series appearances as an invitational side.

The win over Scotland won’t, however, be enough for Ireland to grab a place in the Cup quarter-finals in Dubai tomorrow. Anthony Eddy’s men will feature in an as-yet-undecided play-off for a finish outside the top eight.

Earlier today, Ireland women’s 7s suffered their second defeat of the pool stages as they were beaten 38-5 by Australia, with the prolific Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe grabbing their only score.

Ireland’s Pool B campaign then concluded with a third defeat as they the lost out to Fiji on a 28-12 scoreline, Eve Higgins and Murphy Crowe scoring tries for Stan McDowell’s side.

The women’s team will take on England in tomorrow’s 9th-place play-off at 5.22am Irish time.

