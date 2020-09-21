BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 21 September 2020
Advertisement

Jordan Conroy named in Sevens Dream Team after sensational season

The 26-year-old Tullamore native scored 30 tries in 28 games during the truncated 2020 World Series.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Sep 2020, 10:32 PM
14 minutes ago 483 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5211496
IRFU DIrector of Women's and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, and Ireland Men's Sevens winger Jordan Conroy.
IRFU DIrector of Women's and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, and Ireland Men's Sevens winger Jordan Conroy.
IRFU DIrector of Women's and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy, and Ireland Men's Sevens winger Jordan Conroy.

IRELAND’S JORDAN CONROY landed Gilbert Top Try Scorer and earned a place on the coveted Men’s HSBC Dream Team for his standout performances in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The 26-year-old Tullamore native scored 30 tries in 28 games, finishing eight tries ahead of USA speedster Carlin Isles in the scoring charts.

In addition, Conroy’s Ireland Men’s Sevens side picked up the Capgemini Momentum Tracker award, for their improvement during the season.

“I’m really proud of the achievement as it was our first year on the World Series as a core team,” said Conroy after receiving his Dream Team jersey from IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby Anthony. Eddy

“For us a group to receive three awards, and in particular be recognised as a team, is testament to the work everyone has put in behind the scenes, from the players to all of the staff.

“To be named as the top try scorer and on the World Series Dream Team is an honour but again it is down to the hard work of everyone in the Ireland Sevens programme to enable us as players to go out and perform to the best of our ability.

“These awards only give us more hunger as players and as a group to better ourselves and improve on our performances from this season. A big goal for us as a team is to achieve Olympic qualification and that vision remains undiminished. We are working hard to put ourselves in the best position to have a good season in 2021.”

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 Awards

HSBC Men’s Dream Team: Scott Curry (New Zealand), Tavite Veredamu (France), JC Pretorius (South Africa), Napolioni Bolaca (Fiji), Jordan Conroy (Ireland), Aminiasi Tuimaba (Fiji), Selvyn Davids (South Africa).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

HSBC Women’s Dream Team: Brittany Benn (Canada), Sharni Williams (Australia), Ruby Tui (New Zealand), Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand), Ghislaine Landry (Canada), Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand), Kristi Kirshe (USA).

UL Mark of Excellence: Dan Norton (England) and Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand).

Cigna Pressure Play Award: Napolioni Bolaca (Fiji) and Lina Guerin (France).

Capgemini Momentum Tracker: Ireland Men and Fiji Women.

Gilbert Top Try Scorer: Jordan Conroy (Ireland) and Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand).

DHL Impact Player: Tavite Veredamu (France) and Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie