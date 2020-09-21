Jordan Conroy named in Sevens Dream Team after sensational season

IRELAND’S JORDAN CONROY landed Gilbert Top Try Scorer and earned a place on the coveted Men’s HSBC Dream Team for his standout performances in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The 26-year-old Tullamore native scored 30 tries in 28 games, finishing eight tries ahead of USA speedster Carlin Isles in the scoring charts.

In addition, Conroy’s Ireland Men’s Sevens side picked up the Capgemini Momentum Tracker award, for their improvement during the season.

“I’m really proud of the achievement as it was our first year on the World Series as a core team,” said Conroy after receiving his Dream Team jersey from IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby Anthony. Eddy

“For us a group to receive three awards, and in particular be recognised as a team, is testament to the work everyone has put in behind the scenes, from the players to all of the staff.

“To be named as the top try scorer and on the World Series Dream Team is an honour but again it is down to the hard work of everyone in the Ireland Sevens programme to enable us as players to go out and perform to the best of our ability.

“These awards only give us more hunger as players and as a group to better ourselves and improve on our performances from this season. A big goal for us as a team is to achieve Olympic qualification and that vision remains undiminished. We are working hard to put ourselves in the best position to have a good season in 2021.”

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 Awards

HSBC Men’s Dream Team: Scott Curry (New Zealand), Tavite Veredamu (France), JC Pretorius (South Africa), Napolioni Bolaca (Fiji), Jordan Conroy (Ireland), Aminiasi Tuimaba (Fiji), Selvyn Davids (South Africa).

HSBC Women’s Dream Team: Brittany Benn (Canada), Sharni Williams (Australia), Ruby Tui (New Zealand), Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand), Ghislaine Landry (Canada), Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand), Kristi Kirshe (USA).

UL Mark of Excellence: Dan Norton (England) and Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand).

Cigna Pressure Play Award: Napolioni Bolaca (Fiji) and Lina Guerin (France).

Capgemini Momentum Tracker: Ireland Men and Fiji Women.

Gilbert Top Try Scorer: Jordan Conroy (Ireland) and Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand).

DHL Impact Player: Tavite Veredamu (France) and Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand).

