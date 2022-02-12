Sligo boost attacking options with signing of Canadian striker Jordan Hamilton

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced the signing of Canadian striker Jordan Hamilton for the 2022 season, subject to work permit and international clearance.

The 25-year-old was most recently with Indy Eleven in the USL, where he scored five goals in 18 matches.

He was previously a member of Toronto FC’s treble-winning team in 2017, and has won three Canadian Championship titles.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 54 MLS regular season games, winning another MLS Cup with Columbus Crew in 2020. In the USL his total record is 21 goals in 61 games.

Hamilton also has senior international football on his CV, winning the most recent of his two caps for Canada back in 2016.

Sligo boss Liam Buckley said: “Jordan is a technically good and talented footballer with not just strong MLS experience but also having done really well in the USL. We feel Jordan is a good signing for us and he can bring his form in the US to the league here.

“There will be a period he has to acclimatise to the league and a new season, but I think he will show to be a really good addition to the group.

“He can score goals and as a footballer he’s very accomplished as well as in the air. He joins subject to a work permit which we hope to process as soon as we can.

We are in the market for more attacking players, bearing in mind we have lost Johnny Kenny. Aidan Keena and Jordan are great signings for us and when we finish the group in the next week or so I think it’ll show we’ll have some fantastic players at our disposal.”

Hamilton added: “I’m very pleased to join Sligo Rovers. It’s exciting to play in a new league and in Europe and I can’t wait to experience it. I want to help the team achieve its goals this season and show what I can bring.

“The team has been in the top four of the table for two years and the manager has told me about what a competitive league it is.

“I’m excited for the challenge and to play in front of all the Sligo Rovers fans.”

