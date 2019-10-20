This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 20 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The ref gave a lot of similar free-kicks to them' - Henderson bemoans controversial United goal

Marcus Rashford’s goal for Manchester United was upheld by VAR but Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool deserved a free-kick.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 7:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,675 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4860097
Jordan Henderson questions Martin Atkinson after Manchester United's goal against Liverpool.
Jordan Henderson questions Martin Atkinson after Manchester United's goal against Liverpool.
Jordan Henderson questions Martin Atkinson after Manchester United's goal against Liverpool.

JORDAN HENDERSON FELT Liverpool were unfairly denied a free-kick prior to Manchester United’s opener in their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford put United ahead in the 36th minute but Premier League leaders Liverpool claimed the goal came at the end of a counter-attack that started after a foul by Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi.

Referee Martin Atkinson let play continue and the decision to allow the effort was upheld following a VAR check.

Liverpool saw a potential equaliser from Sadio Mane ruled out for handball following a video review but substitute Adam Lallana struck with five minutes remaining to earn a share of the spoils.

Asked for his opinion on Rashford’s goal, Liverpool captain Henderson told Sky Sports: “I think you know the feeling because you saw our reactions. I just felt the referee gave a lot of similar free-kicks to them in the first half.

That one, for me, was similar to the one he gave on Marcus early on and he didn’t give it for us.

“But we’ve got to defend the goal better and it’s no excuse for us. Our performance level wasn’t up to our normal standards so we’ve got to accept, move on, take the positives, learn from the negatives and keep pushing.”

He added: “It could be a big point come the end of the season. We could’ve been better. We were much better in the second half but if you can’t win, don’t lose.”

The draw saw Liverpool’s winning run end at 17 Premier League games, but they still hold a six-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City at the summit.

“If we’re going to compete to take the title, we’re not going to need just 11, we’re going to need a squad and if that’s what we can take from today then brilliant,” said Lallana.

“It’s a point gained. We weren’t at our best. People were saying it was going to be an easy three points for us, but it shows it’s never the case and form goes out of the window in these games.

“It’s huge, we’ve come to Old Trafford and got a point, we’d probably have taken that at the beginning of the season and we’re still unbeaten, so it’s a huge positive considering we didn’t play our best.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie