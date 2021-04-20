'We don't want it to happen' - Henderson leads Liverpool players in united front against Super League

A NUMBER OF Liverpool players have taken to social media this evening to outline their opposition to the proposed European Super League.

The announcement of the competition has been met with an intense backlash, with supporters gathering in large numbers to protest outside Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge Stadium tonight ahead of their Premier League tie with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manchester City have already confirmed they are withdrawing from the European Super League, with Chelsea expected to follow suit.

The pressure on the remaining clubs is growing rapidly, and a turbulent night in English football has also seen Manchester United announce the departure of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

On Monday night, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and James Milner both outlined that they are not in favour of the competition.

And the club’s squad have now taken a united front against the Super League. At 9pm this evening captain Jordan Henderson posted a message on his social media accounts, which stated:

“We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen. This is our collective position.

“Our commitment to this football club and its supporters is absolute and unconditional.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

A number of Henderson’s Liverpool teammates, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara shortly followed suit, posting the exact same message.

Club legend Kenny Dalglish also took to Twitter to call on the club to withdraw from the proposed competition.

The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club and I really hope we do the right thing. — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷 & 💉) (@kennethdalglish) April 20, 2021

“The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club and I really hope we do the right thing,” Dalglish said.

Sponsors are also beginning to show their unease with the Super League.

Watchmaker Tribus, Liverpool’s ‘official global timing partner’, have ended their association with the club, stating that they “cannot support the move.”

A Tribus statement said: “Football belongs to the fans and unites us all. It was never intended to benefit the few.”