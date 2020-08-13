Larmour excited to grow into playmaking role and see what Lowe can bring to Ireland

‘NOT LIKE BRYSON De Chambeau,’ jokes Jordan Larmour.

Although a few months in lockdown did bring ample time to put on strength, if not weight, as well as a huge amount of space to work at ensuring other elements of his game were kept in tune.

Golf’s newly bulked-up title-challenger has raised many an eyebrow, but for the most part rugby players on these shores have been coming through sport’s shutdown aerobically fitter, rather than heavy and battle-hardened.

The season ahead will offer plenty of opportunity to redress that balance.

For a player like Larmour, the ability make his way around the pitch with economy of effort would make for an even more dangerous prospect. The side-stepping fullback had already been showing impressive willingness to step into the line and act as an extra playmaker for Leinster. Continuing that trend with a hectic schedule ahead of both Ireland and his province could only take a weight of responsibility away from the key men at half-back. Or rather, the key man in the attacking setup of both Larmour’s teams.

The fullback does not agree that Jonathan Sexton carries too much onus and responsibilty to dictate matches for his teams, but he is more than happy to show his wares as a creative element within the attack. An element that would offer more space to Sexton, Joey Carbery or whoever gets a run as Ireland’s 10 this autumn.

“I think in training, you can always work on different things. Stepping up playing first receiver, second receiver – you can do that in training no bother.

“It’s definitely something I’ve been working on in training. It’s a bit different to when you’re playing first or second receiver than when you’re out on the wing or in the outside channels. It’s definitely a skill I need to keep working on.”

Still just 23, Larmour has made brushing up on skills his summer project.

“During lockdown, nearly every day I was picking different skills to work on. I worked on all of them.

“Did a good bit of working on my kicking during the lockdown up at a field near my house. Did some high-ball work. A lot of hand-eye coordination stuff. Just trying to keep that ticking over because it’s an important skill to keep improving.

“When we came back into rugby, you didn’t want to be starting from scratch again having not touched a rugby ball in however many weeks it was. So, I think it was important to keep that ticking over every day, just pick something to do, get a rugby ball in my hands.”

If he is to work as a second playmaker for Ireland as well as Leinster, the prospect of him working in tandem with James Lowe on both fronts is a tantalising one.

In an autumn schedule will test players in all nations ability to sustain effort on the back of an extended hiatus, attacking x-factor in the form of Larmour and Lowe could prove invaluable.

“I didn’t really know much about James Lowe before he came over. I think everyone knows about him now. He’s had a huge impact in Leinster, both on and off the pitch. He’s a big character but yeah, his rugby really does the talking. He shows up every game.

“He puts his best foot forward. He’s had a huge impact on Leinster. Even just getting to learn off him and pick his brains about things. He’s been really good to work with. He’s had a massive impact on Leinster. We’ll wait and see what happens in the future.

“His style of how he plays the game is very good… he’d have a big impact on (any) team and how they’re playing. I think the same impact that he had on Leinster, he could bring to Ireland because he’s such a good player. So it’s exciting.”