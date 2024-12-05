Larmour excited by Bristol's brilliance after making Leinster return

THE COMPETITION FOR a spot in Leinster’s backline has just gone up a notch with the arrival of Jordie Barrett, although it remains to be seen exactly how they use him.

The Kiwi star has been playing at inside centre for the All Blacks in recent years, having initially broken into the side as a fullback. Barrett has also featured on the right wing for New Zealand in the past and even played at out-half once.

So it’s a good time to be fit and firing if you’re a Leinster back.

Jordan Larmour made his return from injury in last weekend’s win away to Ulster, scoring his third try in three starts on the wing for Leo Cullen’s side this season.

He wasn’t fit to be involved with Ireland in their November campaign, having been part of the tour to South Africa last summer without adding to his 32 caps, so being ready for the return of the URC was key.

“I feel like my game is in a good spot,” said Larmour. “Obviously, a bit frustrating getting that injury, it set me back a couple of weeks.

“Getting with the medical staff, getting me back to full fitness, and I’m feeling really good. And I’m just trying to go out there and keep putting good performances together week on week, keep backing them up and putting my hand up for selection, but I’m really enjoying it.”

Larmour has been in a good place with Leinster over the last two years, starting all eight of their Champions Cup games on the right wing last season. That form helped him to earn two caps during the 2024 Six Nations, ending an 18-month absence from the green jersey.

One reason that Larmour feels he has been enjoying his rugby so much is the influence of Jacques Nienaber since the South African defence specialist joined after the 2023 World Cup.

Jacques Nienaber with Larmour and other Leinster players. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“Jacques, you know, he’s an unbelievable defensive coach so there are not many pictures he hasn’t seen on a rugby pitch so the confidence that he gives us, his level of detail is unbelievable,” said Larmour.

“The things he shows us in the meetings, we’re always going into games really well prepped. What you’ve done throughout the week, you back yourself, you just back yourself for what you’ve done. Sometimes you get it wrong, look at the review, see what you can do better but look we’ll always back ourselves in defence.”

Leinster face an interesting challenge in their Champions Cup opener this weekend as they visit Pat Lam’s Bristol.

The Bears are second in the Premiership thanks largely to their exciting attack, which often involves running the ball out of their own 22. The passing, support play, and sheer energy have been impressive from Bristol.

Larmour is looking forward to taking on the threats posed by the likes of wing Gabriel Ibitoye.

“They definitely like to attack from everywhere,” said Larmour.

“And the individuals they have, their back three alone, they could break tackles from anywhere, the offloading game they have, the speed, the footwork, the power, it’s definitely going to be a big challenge for us defensively because even inside their own 22, they’ll look to run the ball and keep the ball alive.

“So it’s definitely going to be a big challenge for us. We’ve just got to be on it and be connected, working as a team and I think our scramble D is going to have to be very important as well because there will be linebreaks so it’s just how to do we shut them down after those line breaks.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for us, probably the biggest one of the season so far, certainly defensively, but it’s one that we’re excited for, we always want to test ourselves against really good attacking teams in defence.”