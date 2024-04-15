Leinster confirm signing of All Blacks star Jordie Barrett

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of All Blacks star Jordie Barrett on a short-term contract for the business end of next season.

The 27-year-old utility back will join the province from the Hurricanes in December and remain with Leinster until the end of their 2024/25 campaign.

Barrett has earned 57 caps for New Zealand since 2017, scoring 24 tries and registering 292 total points including his goal-kicks.

In signing a new contract with the New Zealand Rugby Union, Barrett has exercised an option to play overseas next season following the November tests — one of which will take place against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

And the midfielder has put pen to paper with Leinster, returning to the province with which he and his family have a personal connection.

Barrett has Irish ancestry on his father’s side and in the early 2000s, his family moved to Oldcastle, Co. Meath, where parents Kevin and Robyn enjoyed a farm-swap.

𝐋𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭 🤩🔵



Leinster Rugby can confirm the signing of Jordie Barrett, on a short-term deal next season.



🗞️ | Read the full story: https://t.co/k1PxEpmXLs#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/5wnbDmufQO — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 15, 2024

“It’s going to be a great place for me to develop as a rugby player in a different environment where I’ll learn so many different things,” Barrett said of his move to Champions Cup semi-finalists Leinster.

Ireland is a special place for the Barrett family. We’ve got so many great family connections in Oldcastle, in County Meath and throughout Dublin. To have an opportunity to go back and meet some family and friends and connections that were made 20 years ago is pretty cool.

“As a whole, I think this move is going to be really challenging, but a positive challenge,” added Barrett. “Heading north to different conditions, different teams, different referees – I think it will open my game up, make me see the game differently and I’ll ultimately bring the best bits back to New Zealand rugby and into a test jersey, ideally, at the end of it.

The reality of being a professional athlete is that you’ve only got a small window to have these opportunities and I’d love to be sitting there in 20 or 30 years with my kids or grandkids, knowing that I left no stone unturned, and I took up this opportunity to better myself.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen added: “We’re delighted that Jordie has agreed to join us after New Zealand’s tour in early December, especially as he has chosen Leinster ahead of a number of other very attractive options.

“Jordie is a 50-plus cap All Black with an outstanding skillset who has been performing at the highest level of the game for multiple seasons now. He is keen to seek out a new experience at Leinster and I’m sure we will learn a lot from each other during his time with us.

“The Barrett family have strong connections with Ireland and Leinster in particular, so it’s a sort of homecoming for Jordie.

“I’m sure all our supporters will be really excited to welcome one of the best players in the world and see up close what he brings to the team.

“We would also like to thank the New Zealand Rugby Union for their support with this move.”

Leinster earlier confirmed that hooker Dan Sheehan has signed a two-year central contract with the IRFU.