Relief for Leinster as Barrett expected back in four to six weeks

LEINSTER HAVE WELCOMED a positive update from Jordie Barrett on the knee injury he suffered during New Zealand’s Rugby Championship win over Australia last weekend.

The 27-year-old All Blacks centre will join the Irish province after this year’s November Tests so the sight of Barrett limping off at half time against the Wallabies would have been cause for concern.

However, the latest update from Barrett is that he should only be sidelined for four to six weeks with MCL damage in his knee.

Leinster attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal worked with Barrett for four seasons at the Hurricanes and has been keeping in touch with him ahead of the move.

“Yeah, I said, ‘Won’t be a long time ’til I’ll be seeing you,’ and he said ‘Yep, all good, sore knee,’ and I said, ‘Enjoy your beer at the Bledisloe,’ so I am sure he will be alright.

“I just leave him to it. I get in touch now and then and I’d see how his golf is going. He doesn’t need to be worrying about how we are going.

“He is still young but he has been around for a while. He is so experienced.

“I managed to get four seasons coaching him at the Hurricanes which is pretty special.”

Barrett will miss New Zealand’s closing Rugby Championship clash against Australia this weekend but he will be aiming to return in time for the November Test against Ireland in Dublin on Friday 8 November.