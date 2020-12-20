BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 20 December 2020
Jose Aldo defeats Marlon Vera at UFC Fight Night

The 34-year-old was deemed the victor by all three judges by a score of 29-28.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 9:56 AM
1 hour ago 1,161 Views 1 Comment
Jose Aldo (file pic).
Image: Jeff McIntosh
Image: Jeff McIntosh

JOSE ALDO EARNED his first victory since moving down to bantamweight, after overcoming Marlon Vera at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

It ended the experienced Brazilian’s losing run, which saw him suffer defeats to Max Holloway and Petr Yan.

After the victory, Aldo called out TJ Dillashaw, who will be available to compete next month, following his two-year suspension, after testing positive for EPO.

“As far as the next fight, it would be Dillashaw,” he said, when asked about his future. “Hey, [UFC president] Dana [White], make it happen.”

Elsewhere on the card, Stephen Thompson convincingly overcame Geoff Neal via unanimous decision, with all the judges awarding the fight 50-45 in his favour.

The42 Team

