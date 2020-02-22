This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 22 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho: 'We don't have a striker and we have tired players - it's as simple as that'

Troy Parrott, deemed ‘not ready’ by his boss midweek, again missed out as Spurs looked blunt at the Bridge.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 4:09 PM
50 minutes ago 2,152 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5018005
Mourinho endures a concerning moment during Spurs' defeat to Chelsea.
Mourinho endures a concerning moment during Spurs' defeat to Chelsea.
Mourinho endures a concerning moment during Spurs' defeat to Chelsea.

JOSE MOURINHO AGAIN pointed towards the purported lack of firepower he has at his disposal following Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Lucas Moura again spearheaded Spurs’ attack with wide support from Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso, the latter of whom was extremely fortunate to escape a red card during Saturday’s game.

Mourinho’s side have been badly hampered by untimely injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, while Irish youngster Troy Parrott — deemed “not ready” by his Portuguese boss — again missed out on inclusion in Spurs’ matchday squad as they made their way across London.

And the Tottenham manager was quick to lament his perceived dearth of options up top compared even to those of his former star Frank Lampard, who had similar complaints about Chelsea’s squad midweek.

“Look at Chelsea: they played a World Cup-winning striker up front (Olivier Giroud), England’s second striker on the bench (Tammy Abraham), and Belgium’s second striker (Michy Batshuayi) in the stands,” said Mourinho.

“We had no strikers on the pitch, no strikers on the bench and two in the hospital.”

Mourinho added to BBC Sport: “I think you are going to be very bored with me, because I think I’m going to be very repetitive. I’m going to say exactly the same words I told against Leipzig.

“I’m very proud of the players, they gave absolutely everything. We don’t have a striker. Our attacking players are not strikers and are in huge levels of fatigue, so very, very difficult for us. No tactical problems. [We were] completely in control of the space, punished by a couple of individual mistakes.

“In the last part of the game when Chelsea was scared of the 2-1 we didn’t have that presence, that power, we didn’t have that to do more than what we did.

To create chances you need a target man or fast people that can interchange positions, you need a different dynamic to the team. We don’t have a striker and we have tired players, it’s as simple as that. We did very, very well. If we score before our opponent, I think we have a chance because we are well organised. But when they score before us and drop back it’s very, very difficult for us.

“A defeat is a defeat, but the good thing is that in the last seconds the players were still fighting for a result and that for me is a very important thing.”

britain-soccer-premier-league Mourinho watches on as Spurs fall to defeat. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Mourinho also called for the same “noise” to be generated by VAR controversies when they go against his Tottenham side, with Giovani Lo Celso getting away with what Lampard described as a potentially leg-breaking challenge against the Blues.

The Argentine attacker stood on the outstretched leg of Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta in a 50-50 challenge, and might well have caused the Spaniard serious injury.

The incident in question was reviewed by VAR, with those at Stockley Park incredibly conceding mid-game that they made a mistake in not advising a red card to be flashed in Lo Celso’s direction.

The Portuguese told reporters when quizzed on the Lo Celso incident: “I hope the noise is the same [from Stockley Park] as when the VAR kills us.

“The same as when Liverpool and [Andy] Robertson should have got a red card. The same as [Etienne] Capoue at Watford which should have been.”

- Omni, with reporting from Gavan Casey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie