Jose Mourinho reiterates Troy Parrott 'not ready' despite Spurs' striker crisis

TOTTENHAM BOSS JOSE Mourinho has insisted Ireland international Troy Parrott is “not ready” to come into the Spurs first team.

Spurs’ first-choice forward Harry Kane is already out with a long-term injury, while it was confirmed today that Heung-Min Son is also set for a spell on the sidelines.

The club’s lack of alternative options has inevitably led to questions on whether the 18-year-old, who recently signed a new contract at Tottenham, would be given a chance.

However, Mourinho has repeated a previous claim he made that the Dubliner is not ready for first-team action.

“My thoughts are that Troy Parrott is not ready and Ryan Sessegnon is not a striker,” Mourinho told reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of this week’s Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig.

“In some periods I was worried about not having attacking options on the bench, now I don’t have attacking options on the pitch.”

There had been previous plans for Parrott to go out on loan in January, but an obscure Uefa ruling prevented him from doing so.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy was among those to express disappointment at this move falling through, suggesting the teenage striker was unlikely to be in contention for Ireland’s vital Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia next month, owing to a lack of game time at first-team level.

Mourinho did hand Parrott his Premier League debut off the bench against Burnley earlier this season, but has generally been reluctant to play the youngster.

The Spurs boss also suggested Son was unlikely to play again this season.

“I don’t [count on him playing again this season],” he said. “If he plays one game or two games, it’s because [Tottenham's press officer] is very optimistic and because I hope he’s right. I hope he’s right.

“But in my mind, no. In my mind I’m not thinking about that.”

