This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jose Mourinho reiterates Troy Parrott 'not ready' despite Spurs' striker crisis

Heung-Min Son’s injury has left Tottenham with a lack of options up front.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,217 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5011745
Troy Parrott, Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Troy Parrott, Tottenham Hotspur.
Troy Parrott, Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: EMPICS Sport

TOTTENHAM BOSS JOSE Mourinho has insisted Ireland international Troy Parrott is “not ready” to come into the Spurs first team.

Spurs’ first-choice forward Harry Kane is already out with a long-term injury, while it was confirmed today that Heung-Min Son is also set for a spell on the sidelines.

The club’s lack of alternative options has inevitably led to questions on whether the 18-year-old, who recently signed a new contract at Tottenham, would be given a chance.

However, Mourinho has repeated a previous claim he made that the Dubliner is not ready for first-team action.

“My thoughts are that Troy Parrott is not ready and Ryan Sessegnon is not a striker,” Mourinho told reporters in his pre-match press conference ahead of this week’s Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig.

“In some periods I was worried about not having attacking options on the bench, now I don’t have attacking options on the pitch.”

There had been previous plans for Parrott to go out on loan in January, but an obscure Uefa ruling prevented him from doing so.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy was among those to express disappointment at this move falling through, suggesting the teenage striker was unlikely to be in contention for Ireland’s vital Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia next month, owing to a lack of game time at first-team level.

Mourinho did hand Parrott his Premier League debut off the bench against Burnley earlier this season, but has generally been reluctant to play the youngster.

The Spurs boss also suggested Son was unlikely to play again this season.

“I don’t [count on him playing again this season],” he said. “If he plays one game or two games, it’s because [Tottenham's press officer] is very optimistic and because I hope he’s right. I hope he’s right.

“But in my mind, no. In my mind I’m not thinking about that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie