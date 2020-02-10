McCarthy frustrated by Parrott's failure to secure loan move

Updated at 15.47

IRELAND BOSS MICK McCarthy has expressed his frustration at Troy Parrott’s inability to secure a loan move during the transfer window.

A number of clubs were reported to be interested in the 18-year-old striker, with both Spurs and the player also understood to be keen on the move.

However, an obscure Uefa ruling that would have prevented Parrott from earning status as a ‘homegrown player’ prompted Tottenham to pull the plug on any switch.

Parrott’s game time has been limited at club level so far, featuring twice for Spurs this season, including one late appearance off the bench in the Premier League.

A loan move would likely have handed the Dubliner more regular first-team football, but it seems he will have to be content with playing at U23 level between now and the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho for the most part reluctant to blood the youngster.

As a result, McCarthy suggested Parrott was unlikely to figure as part of his plans for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia in Bratislava on 26 March.

Asked if he was happy that Parrott had at least committed his future to Tottenham by signing a new three-year contract, McCarthy replied: “Not really. I wish he’d gone to Charlton to play games on loan. I don’t know, it’s great for him financially, he’s got a new contract, but he’s not going to play, is he? I’m not bothered what length of contract he’s got, or what he does, it’s playing football I need to see him doing. He was deprived of that because of his age at the end of it. It’s great for him, I’m delighted, thrilled, but I wish he was playing football somewhere, it’d be much better for us.”

And McCarthy also confirmed the failure of a loan move to come to fruition would likely impact on Parrott’s chances of being on the plane to Slovakia.

“Absolutely. If he’s not playing competitive football, he’s got very little chance of playing in the squad.”

One player who is likely to play despite not seeing much first-team action of late is Darren Randolph. The Irish number one has largely had to play second fiddle to Łukasz Fabiański since joining West Ham in January, but the Bray native remains a valued member of the team.

“Darren Randolph, I mean I’d like him to be playing of course, but even if he’s not, I might make an exception for him because he’s the best we’ve got by a stretch.”

McCarthy also played down Glenn Whelan’s recent difficulties. The 36-year-old midfielder recently found himself surplus to requirements at Hearts, despite only signing for the club in the summer.

Nevertheless, the Dubliner subsequently joined Fleetwood Town in the transfer window, and has been playing regularly for Joey Barton’s side.

“I’m not teaching Glenn Whelan any new tricks,” McCarthy said. “I’m not showing him anything new. Glenn Whelan, as long as he’s fit, he’ll be running around just as hard in the first division as he was anywhere else, so as long as he’s fit.”

The Irish boss also had words of encouragement for Sheffield United trio John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick. All three have been impressing and playing regularly, with yesterday’s win over Bournemouth seeing the Blades jump to the heady heights of fifth in the Premier League.

“It would be great, wouldn’t it? If they were all playing in the Premier League and up the top. At one stage when we had a team there were players who were playing at Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Celtic — players from top clubs. That’s not the case now, but Sheffield United have done really well. Those lads are great. The Sheffield United lads are shoo-ins for the squad. I’m pleased for them.”

