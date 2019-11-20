This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jose Mourinho announced as Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur less than 24 hours after Pochettino departure

Mourinho’s contract will run until the end of the 2022/2023 season.

By Sinead O'Carroll Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 6:55 AM
49 minutes ago 8,116 Views 27 Comments
https://the42.ie/4898258
Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

JOSE MOURINHO HAS been given the top job at Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Premier League club made the announcement on its website at 6.30am, just hours after it revealed the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from the role. 

In a statement, the club said it was “delighted to announce the appointment of Jose Mourinho as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season”.

After yesterday’s sacking of the Argentine, speculation quickly mounted that the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager and current pundit would get the nod. 

In today’s early-morning statement, Spurs went on to say, “Jose is one of the world’s most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies. He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

“He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015).”

Chairman Daniel Levy added: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Yesterday, Levy said the decision to part company with Pochettino, who has been at the club since 2014, was not taken lightly or in haste. 

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing,” he noted as the club languishes in 14th position in the Premier League having won just three games out of 12. 

Mourinho, who is referred to by his first name throughout the official statement, said: “I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.” 

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

