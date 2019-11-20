This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The issues that Mourinho must address at Tottenham

After 11 months out of management, the Portuguese coach has returned to the Premier League.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,498 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4899601
Jose with the Tottenham shirt.
Image: Twitter/Spurs Official
Jose with the Tottenham shirt.
Jose with the Tottenham shirt.
Image: Twitter/Spurs Official

JOSE MOURINHO IS back in the Premier League, replacing Mauricio Pochettino as manager of Tottenham.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss inherits a side packed with quality players, but currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Here are five of the most pressing issues in his in-tray.

Win a trophy

Jose Mourinho’s first task will be to stop Tottenham’s slide. Last season they rubbed shoulders with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the league before falling away.

Spurs, and Mourinho, will be desperate to end the club’s trophy drought, which has lasted for more than a decade.

They have not won the English top flight since 1961.

As well as his high profile, Mourinho’s knack of picking up silverware will have been a huge plus for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

For all of Pochettino’s success, he was unable to win a trophy for the club in his spell of more than five years in charge.

Defensive issues

Tottenham have struggled defensively this season.

They have kept just one clean sheet in the league and conceded seven in a Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

Mourinho is renowned for his ability to build a side that is defensively rigid and he will have to get to work quickly on drilling his new back line.

Sort out contracts

Pochettino faced a major problem after a summer rebuild failed to materialise and he was left with a clutch of players who had appeared to be on their way out of the club.

Christian Eriksen spoke publicly of his desire to quit Spurs at the end of last season and the Dane, along with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, is in the final year of his contract.

tottenham-hotspur-training Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen. Source: Tess Derry

Eriksen, Danny Rose — also linked with a move away — and Vertonghen, have performed well below par this season.

Mourinho must find a way to unite the squad quickly and get the best out of his players, some of whom could leave the club as early as January.

Tackle away form

Part of Pochettino’s demise was due to poor away form. Spurs have won just three times on the road since January — all in the Champions League.

That is not good enough for a side of Tottenham’s quality.

Convince Harry Kane to stay

While the fate of players such as Eriksen, Vertonghen and Alderweireld may be out of his hands, Mourinho needs to convince Harry Kane that his future remains at Spurs.

The England captain is under contract for plenty of time yet, but he is a superstar of European football and has always said he wants to win things.

Ideally that would be at Spurs, and his chances of that might just have improved, but it would be a surprise if he were not linked with the super clubs this summer, especially if he has a good Euro 2020.

Mourinho needs to do everything he can to make sure Kane, who had a close relationship with Pochettino, still feels content at the club — and hopefully winning matches will help to convince him.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie