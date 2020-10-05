Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen signs for Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht

BELGIAN CLUB ANDERLECHT have announced the signing of Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen.

He has left English Premier League side West Ham United to sign a three-year contract at Lotto Park.

Anderlecht have paid an undisclosed fee – reported to be approximately €900,000 – for the defensive midfielder, whose West Ham deal was due to expire next summer.

“Josh is a midfielder who combines great running ability with grit and intensity,” said Peter Verbeke, Anderlecht’s sporting director.

“He is good on the ball, strong in the combination, has a good long ball and is known for his winning mentality and dedication – a real team player.”

Cullen, having been on the books at West Ham since the age of nine, went on to play 10 first-team games for the London outfit.

He was due to start in last month’s Carabao Cup win against Hull City, before being withdrawn as a result of a positive Covid-19 test.

“Everybody at West Ham United would like to thank Josh for his professionalism, commitment and hard work over the last 15 years and wish him all the very best for his future career,” the club said in a statement.

Cullen excelled on loan at Charlton Athletic for the past two years. After helping the Addicks to achieve promotion from League One in 2019, he impressed last season – despite their relegation – while making 34 Championship appearances.

The Essex-born 24-year-old, who also had spells on loan at Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, captained Ireland at U21 level.

He then made his senior debut last year under Mick McCarthy, earning the man of the match award for his performance in a 3-1 friendly win against Bulgaria.

Anderlecht, who are managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, are Belgium’s most successful club, having won 34 league titles.

However, their most recent triumph came in 2017, with last season culminating in a disappointing eighth-place finish.