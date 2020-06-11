This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 11 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland duo extend Championship loans until end of the season

Josh Cullen is staying put with Charlton while Birmingham City have retained the services of Scott Hogan.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 7:32 PM
18 minutes ago 420 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5120590
The Irish pair are staying put in the Championship until the end of the season.
Image: Inpho
The Irish pair are staying put in the Championship until the end of the season.
The Irish pair are staying put in the Championship until the end of the season.
Image: Inpho

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND pair Josh Cullen and Scott Hogan have signed extension loan deals which will keep them with their respective Championship sides until the end of the season.

Cullen has made 25 appearances for Charlton Athletic this season, having previously helped the club clinch promotion through the League One play-offs last season.

He originally went on loan to Charlton from West Ham in 2018.

The Irish midfielder, who suffered an ankle ligament injury back in November, will hope to guide Charlton out of the relegation zone when the Championship resumes next month.

The Addicks are currently two points away from safety with nine games remaining.

Meanwhile, Hogan has also penned an extension deal with Birmingham City after his original loan expired at the end of May.

Hogan has impressed at the club since making the loan switch from Aston Villa in January, scoring seven goals in nine appearances. He also won the Championship Player of the Month award in February.

The 28-year-old striker made his senior international debut against Turkey in March 2018, although he is yet to find the net for the Boys in Green.

“In reference to my international career, if I’m allowed to swear I would swear, because it hasn’t gone well at all,” the Salford-born forward said in an interview for BoyleSports earlier last month.

“It has been difficult without regular game-time, but I’m honest – when I’ve pulled on the green jersey I haven’t done anything. I understand that and I know that. I think that’s the thing that hurts me a lot every day at the moment, that I haven’t done anything to warrant playing for the national team.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie