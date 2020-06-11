Ireland duo extend Championship loans until end of the season

The Irish pair are staying put in the Championship until the end of the season.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND pair Josh Cullen and Scott Hogan have signed extension loan deals which will keep them with their respective Championship sides until the end of the season.

Cullen has made 25 appearances for Charlton Athletic this season, having previously helped the club clinch promotion through the League One play-offs last season.

He originally went on loan to Charlton from West Ham in 2018.

The Irish midfielder, who suffered an ankle ligament injury back in November, will hope to guide Charlton out of the relegation zone when the Championship resumes next month.

The Addicks are currently two points away from safety with nine games remaining.

Meanwhile, Hogan has also penned an extension deal with Birmingham City after his original loan expired at the end of May.

Hogan has impressed at the club since making the loan switch from Aston Villa in January, scoring seven goals in nine appearances. He also won the Championship Player of the Month award in February.

🙌 @ScottHogan_9's loan has been extended for the remainder of the season. — Birmingham City FC (at 🏠) (@BCFC) June 10, 2020

The 28-year-old striker made his senior international debut against Turkey in March 2018, although he is yet to find the net for the Boys in Green.

“In reference to my international career, if I’m allowed to swear I would swear, because it hasn’t gone well at all,” the Salford-born forward said in an interview for BoyleSports earlier last month.

“It has been difficult without regular game-time, but I’m honest – when I’ve pulled on the green jersey I haven’t done anything. I understand that and I know that. I think that’s the thing that hurts me a lot every day at the moment, that I haven’t done anything to warrant playing for the national team.”

