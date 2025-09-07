Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan called into Ireland squad for Armenia qualifier

SHAMROCK ROVERS DEFENDER Josh Honohan has been called up to Heimir Halgrímsson’s Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Armenia.

Honohan replaces Sammie Szmodics, with the midfielder having picked up a knock during Saturday night’s 2-2 draw with Hungary at the Aviva Stadium.

The 24-year-old Cork man previously featured in Ireland’s squad for their June friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg but is yet to make his international debut.

Honohan, a product of his local club, Carrigaline United and, later, Cork City, would become the first League of Ireland debutant since Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne in 2019 should he feature in Yerevan.

Ireland have confirmed that all other members of Halgrímsson’s squad, Szmodics aside, are due to travel to Armenia for Tuesday’s crucial qualifier.