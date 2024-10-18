Connacht's Josh Murphy handed four-week ban after red card against Ulster

CONNACHT LOCK JOSH Murphy has been handed a four-week suspension following his red card against Ulster last Saturday.

Referee Andrew Brace showed Murphy the red card in the 71st minute of his side’s loss at Ravenhill after a tackle on Ulster’s James McCormick.

The law in question is 9.13, which states: “A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.”

Judicial officer Simon Thomas (Wales) found that the incident met the red card threshold, with “entry of mid-range warranting six weeks”.

Murphy got two weeks’ mitigation for factors including his apology to McCormick and the referee. Should Murphy complete the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, or “tackle school”, then the sanction will be reduced by one week.

Fixtures Murphy is unavailable for:

Connacht v Leinster, 19 October, URC

Connacht v Dragons, 26 October URC

Connacht A v Leinster A, 16 November

Connacht A v Ulster A, 22 November