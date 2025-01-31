'My body feels the best it’s ever been' - Van der Flier in powerful form

AS HE GETS set to face England tomorrow, Josh van der Flier is a much-changed person and player to the young man who made his debut against the English nine years ago.

Everyone changes over the course of nearly a decade but van der Flier has drastically altered the way he thinks about games.

Experience and confidence make a big difference to any player. Winning a World Rugby player of the year award would add to anyone’s self-belief and quieten some of the doubts we all have.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere near as nervous and anxious as I was then before that first game,” said 31-year-old van der Flier this week ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener in Dublin.

“I suppose that was the first time I played England, there were a lot of nerves, ‘Am I good enough for this level?’ You always have those doubts that you have to push aside for a game to build your confidence up.

“My preparation for games now looks completely different. I still tried my hardest back then to prepare well but you learn what works for you and what doesn’t and how you can get yourself to the best place for performing at the weekend. That’s something that has definitely improved a lot and you find out, you work out what mindset… like back then, I felt if I wasn’t really nervous I wouldn’t play well.

“Now I’d be happy to be really relaxed knowing what works for me whereas then I would have been anxious, I would have hated being anxious but feel that I needed to be anxious. It was one of those funny ones so definitely that changed a lot.”

It took a while for the penny to drop. He reckons it was 2021 before he changed his mindset. He was named World Rugby player at the end of 2022.

Van der Flier makes a break on his debut against England in 2016. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Van der Flier fell into a more relaxed state as a rugby player as he fell in love off the pitch.

“I had lived with five other lads that played rugby for years and all we talked about was rugby,” he said.

“And then I met my girlfriend, now wife, and she wasn’t that interested in talking about rugby so you kind of went away from it and I found that helped me, gave me a much better balance.

“So I started trying to switch off more in the build-up to games. I felt really good, felt more relaxed, and I was able to not be as uptight, read the game better and get into more of a flow state if that makes sense.

“So since then, I’ve been happy being as relaxed as possible. If there is a 24th man or lads who aren’t playing, I like to chat to them because they’re always really relaxed whereas everyone else can be a bit tense. I like to keep it as calm as possible.”

He finds games more enjoyable now, as well as the days beforehand.

“I would always be so strict on what I ate before a game,” said van der Flier.

“I’d still be strict but back then I wouldn’t have any treats whatsoever. Whereas now, on the odd morning of a game, I might have a croissant or something just to relax, something to enjoy. Or a day before the game, I’d have a doughnut or a couple of cookies or whatever. It’s a small thing but it helps me relax, it’s enjoyable.

“That definitely helped me flick that switch. I don’t know if it would work for everyone now but I definitely found that’s where I play my best.”

Van der Flier’s Ireland coaches will be telling him not to mess with his approach now given that he’s arguably playing his best rugby ever.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

The openside flanker was in superb form for Ireland in the autumn and has been brilliant for Leinster too.

“It probably feels the best I’ve ever felt playing, to be honest. I’ve been trying to get the body in as good a place as it could. My body feels the best it’s ever been.

“I spoke with Peter O’Mahony a few times and Cian Healy and they’ve obviously had brilliant longevity. I wouldn’t consider myself old by any means, it is certainly something that once you get past the 30 mark, you need to be thinking and they’ve been really helpful to me, they’ve given me a few tips here and there.

“You have to be more efficient, I suppose. Up until three or four years ago, I’d probably finish training and stay out for ages afterwards and then you’d be stiff and sore the next day. You probably get more efficient with what works for you. Try and get the key bits of practice in when warming up, a bit more efficiency, feeling very good, and hopefully keep the momentum going.”

Irish rugby fans have been enjoying watching him in full flow and van der Flier is enjoying every minute of it too.

“Even running out on the pitch, I smile to myself, ‘This is cool.’

“Before, I would always be a bit afraid, ‘Don’t even think of the crowd,’ whereas now I would think, ‘This is unbelievable, my family is in there.’

“You’re just able to really enjoy it.”