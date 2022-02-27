'We needed to be a lot more clinical' - Van der Flier acknowledges room for improvement

IT’S HARD TO remember as strange an atmosphere for a Six Nations match in Dublin.

Even before Italy’s challenge crumbled due to the some of the lesser known fine print of World Rugby’s law book, Ireland had been expected to win this game comfortably. They did just that – 57-6 in the end – but this was far from a vintage performance from Andy Farrell’s side.

With more than 10 minutes to play, large crowds were already making their way towards the exits at the Aviva Stadium, a nine-try win not providing the desired entertainment.

Despite the 51-point cushion come full time, there was plenty here for Farrell and his coaching team to work with in their video review. Even with a two-man advantage for most of the afternoon, Ireland lacked accuracy, made some poor decisions in possession and and at times, struggled to play with the tempo they would have desired.

“It was a funny game once they went to 13, a very different game,” says Josh van der Flier, who took home the man of the match award after another industrious outing which included 12 tackles and nine carries.

“They did well, they made it quite difficult for us. We needed to be a lot more clinical. Result is good, but we can definitely be better. Full credit to Italy.”

Ireland’s breakdown also came under pressure against a resilient Italian side, something which will particularly irritate Farrell given the impressive strides his team have made in that department over the last 12 months.

“It was something that wasn’t so pleasing,” Van der Flier admits.

Italy went hard there but we know we can be a lot better from our ball-carrier, in a couple of instances could have got it back quicker and then at other times, ruckers getting here quickly. So a combination of things. They got good poaches under pressure so we’re not pleased with how that worked out.

“We lacked a bit of accuracy. It’s always hard v 14 or 13 (players) when you’re trying to get to the space, you need to play like it’s 15 and just pick the holes. The ruck could be improved and there will be other details we will look at that we didn’t get quite right.

“So we’ll have a bit of work to do. The result was good.”

Van der Flier was named man of the match. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

On a difficult day for the Kieran Crowley’s Azzurri, the visitors still managed to make life difficult for Ireland and never threw in the towel, Van der Flier outlining that he was impressed by his opposite number, Michele Lamaro.

“Michele is an exceptional player, he epitomized their effort and he worked incredible hard.

“I’ve been in that situation before, you just have to work that bit harder, the opposition have more space, their energy goes up a bit. You have to work hard. Full credit to him, he’d a great player and leads by example.

“They all worked hard, it’s very tough on them with the numbers down, you’re always up against it and credit to them.”