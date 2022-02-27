Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 27 February 2022
Advertisement

'We needed to be a lot more clinical' - Van der Flier acknowledges room for improvement

Ireland looked off-colour despite running up a big score against 13-man Italy.

By Ciarán Kennedy Sunday 27 Feb 2022, 8:00 PM
8 minutes ago 152 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5696001
Josh van der Flier in possession against Italy.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Josh van der Flier in possession against Italy.
Josh van der Flier in possession against Italy.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IT’S HARD TO remember as strange an atmosphere for a Six Nations match in Dublin. 

Even before Italy’s challenge crumbled due to the some of the lesser known fine print of World Rugby’s law book, Ireland had been expected to win this game comfortably. They did just that – 57-6 in the end – but this was far from a vintage performance from Andy Farrell’s side.

With more than 10 minutes to play, large crowds were already making their way towards the exits at the Aviva Stadium, a nine-try win not providing the desired entertainment. 

Despite the 51-point cushion come full time, there was plenty here for Farrell and his coaching team to work with in their video review. Even with a two-man advantage for most of the afternoon, Ireland lacked accuracy, made some poor decisions in possession and and at times, struggled to play with the tempo they would have desired.

“It was a funny game once they went to 13, a very different game,” says Josh van der Flier, who took home the man of the match award after another industrious outing which included 12 tackles and nine carries.

“They did well, they made it quite difficult for us. We needed to be a lot more clinical. Result is good, but we can definitely be better. Full credit to Italy.”

Ireland’s breakdown also came under pressure against a resilient Italian side, something which will particularly irritate Farrell given the impressive strides his team have made in that department over the last 12 months.

“It was something that wasn’t so pleasing,” Van der Flier admits.

Italy went hard there but we know we can be a lot better from our ball-carrier, in a couple of instances could have got it back quicker and then at other times, ruckers getting here quickly. So a combination of things. They got good poaches under pressure so we’re not pleased with how that worked out.

“We lacked a bit of accuracy. It’s always hard v 14 or 13 (players) when you’re trying to get to the space, you need to play like it’s 15 and just pick the holes. The ruck could be improved and there will be other details we will look at that we didn’t get quite right.

“So we’ll have a bit of work to do. The result was good.”

josh-van-der-flier-with-the-player-of-the-match-award-after-the-game Van der Flier was named man of the match. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

On a difficult day for the Kieran Crowley’s Azzurri, the visitors still managed to make life difficult for Ireland and never threw in the towel, Van der Flier outlining that he was impressed by his opposite number, Michele Lamaro.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Michele is an exceptional player, he epitomized their effort and he worked incredible hard.

“I’ve been in that situation before, you just have to work that bit harder, the opposition have more space, their energy goes up a bit. You have to work hard. Full credit to him, he’d a great player and leads by example.

“They all worked hard, it’s very tough on them with the numbers down, you’re always up against it and credit to them.” 

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie