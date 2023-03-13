'When I was in the academy, I was given out to for doing hooker throws'

WE KNEW THAT Josh van der Flier could do most things on a rugby pitch well. Carrying, tackling, clearing out rucks – the World Rugby player of the year’s class in those departments had already been established.

Now we can add lineout throwing to his repertoire of skills. After injuries to starting hooker Dan Sheehan and replacement hooker Rónan Kelleher at Murrayfield yesterday, it was van der Flier who stepped up to take on those duties yesterday.

He finished with a return of six successful throws from nine attempts, a respectable strike rate having never thrown in Test rugby before. On a day when Ireland once again showed their ability to roll with the punches, van der Flier was a beacon of quality.

To be fair, lineout throwing isn’t completely new to him. He has been tipping away at it for a while now.

“I do a bit, yeah,” said van der Flier after Ireland’s 22-7 win over Scotland.

“When I was in the academy I used to get given out to for messing about in the gym doing hooker throws!

“But it’s something we’ve talked about and practiced the odd time because a hooker can get yellow carded or rarely now that you get two injuries like that, but it’s something we talk about and we have a rough plan if it happens.”

With Kelleher having picked up his injury towards the end of the first half, it was during the interval that it became clear van der Flier would have to start throwing into the lineout, even if the Irish hooker did try to play on for a few minutes.

Van der Flier loosened up his shoulders but didn’t actually take a practice throw at half time. He said he didn’t find it too stressful stepping up for Ireland.

Advertisement

“I felt alright actually. I’ve played seven for it must be 15 years since playing in school and that’s never actually happened. There have been times where I’ve been close to throwing so no better place to do it than in Murrayfield with a packed house.

James Crombie / INPHO Van der Flier was six from nine at lineout time. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“It felt alright, felt fine. The chat out there was incredibly calm. James Ryan was calling the lineout and he was very relaxed. He was asking what I was comfortable with or whatever, so it was good.”

Typically enough, van der Flier saw room for improvement in his lineout throwing.

“I was actually a bit disappointed with a few of them. A few went well and then a few didn’t.”

It was annoying that perhaps his most aesthetically pleasing throw of the afternoon went right over the top of Ryan in the middle of the Irish lineout.

“Yeah, it spun! It spun nicely,” said van der Flier with a smile.

“I was chatting to the other hookers after the game and they said, ‘Whatever you do, you always blame the jumper and the lifter.’ So I might go with that tactic this week.”

Away from his lineout job, van der Flier was brilliant for Ireland again. He was their top tackler with 17, carried the ball eight times, and had nearly 40 ruck arrivals too.

There was also a crucial breakdown turnover alongside James Lowe in the first half. This was another top-class performance from van der Flier on a day when Ireland really had to show their mettle.

Perhaps most impressive was how composed Ireland were in the face of losing five key men to injury.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“It really has grown,” said van der Flier of their mentality.

“It has been getting better and better. Looking back to a few years ago, we might have struggled in some of those tighter games but Gary Keegan and the coaches have been brilliant in getting our mindset right.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Van der Flier after the game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Gary Keegan is our sports psychologist and he has individual times for lads and then he does team sessions as well on how we can get the most out of our minds as well as our bodies. His work has been brilliant.

“It has all come together nicely and when you are on a nice run of wins as well it helps.”

Ireland’s resilience means they welcome England to Dublin next weekend knowing that a win will seal the Grand Slam.

“It’s incredible,” said van der Flier. “I haven’t really thought about it. Obviously, it’s in the back of your mind and somebody might ask you about it but you try to completely block it out because we obviously had Scotland today.

“It’s unbelievably exciting. St. Patrick’s weekend and playing at home, it’s a dream really.”